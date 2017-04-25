Sensory-deprivation pod floats idea of pain relief via tranquility

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Physician David Fletcher explains the benefits of a float tank he and business partner Rod Sickler jointly own in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Are you stressed? Feeling aches and pains? Or maybe you're just experiencing a bit of sensory overload from all the noise and gadgets in your world?

The way Dr. David Fletcher sees it, soothing tranquility can be found inside a sleek, water-and-Epsom-salt-filled tank. To feel better, just get in for an hour and float.

The owner and medical director of Safeworks Illinois, Fletcher launched his latest venture, 217 Float, this week in partnership with Rod Sickler, the owner of Rod Sickler Salon and Spa, at Sickler's salon in Champaign.

The float tank — or pod, as it's called — is in a spa setting with its own entrance. Inside the pod is body-temperature water and about 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt.

The sensory deprivation effect is aided by a cover over the top, which isn't airtight. The person inside can float in darkness or switch on different colored lights, and choose silence or calming music.

"I used to float when I was at Berkeley," Fletcher said. "I've wanted one of these for 30 years."

He recalled using much earlier versions of float tanks that felt like being in a coffin. The technology has come a long way.

When he floats now, "it's like being back in the womb. That's the best thing I can say it's like," he said.

According to research, Fletcher said flotation therapy has a significant impact on mood enhancement, possibly because it boosts levels of dopamine and endorphins through the deep meditative state achieved.

"Research shows that meditating causes activity in parts of the brain associated with attention and decreases activity in the amygdala, which is responsible for our flight-or-fight response," he said. "The amygdala basically shuts off, turning down anxiety in the brain when you float. The more you float, the better you get at achieving this state."

He also said studies have found it can help relieve chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. Sickler said for him, floating in the pod is like "floating in space," and he has found it's helped him with his Tourette syndrome.

"It shut out all the stimulus and made me relax," he said.

Plus, he said, "me being an artist, I found it opens up my creative process."

Champaign's new float pod is already pre-booked for about its first six dozen appointments, its owners said. A first-time float is being offered for $59.

While the float takes an hour, 217 Float manager Michelle Namoff said this is a 90-minute experience in all, including coffee or tea in a private reception area beforehand and a shower after.

Another thing to know, she and Fletcher said, is you don't have to be a swimmer to float. The water is only about 12 inches deep, but you'll be fully buoyed inside the pod, just as though you were lying on a bed, Namoff said.

"You can't not float," Sickler said.

Fletcher said the Champaign salon is just the first float pod location, with more planned for the area.

There seems to be a market. Float Effingham, which opened in January, has been attracting customers from its own community, this area and Bloomington, said its owner, chiropractor Chris Dreas.

"It's gaining a lot of popularity pretty quickly," he said.

What he has heard from clients is floating works well for migraine headaches, joint pain and inflammation, and some have noticed instant changes, he said.

"These things are going to start popping up everywhere," he predicted.