'She did not know who shot her'

URBANA — A Champaign teen confined to a wheelchair after being struck by a bullet last fall has recanted earlier statements that led to shooting-related charges against two men.

On Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said he dismissed serious felony charges against Duston Smith-Fonville, 24, of Champaign, and Daytreon Pettis, 24, of Urbana, in connection with a Nov. 4, 2016, shooting at a home on North Third Street in Champaign that left a bullet lodged near the spine of Jamona Collier, 18.

Smith-Fonville was released from the jail where he had been since his arrest in late January. Pettis remains there awaiting the resolution of a pending petition to revoke his probation in a separate drug case and an unrelated traffic case. He has been in custody since mid-December.

Collier sent an affidavit to Champaign attorney Dan Jackson, who represents Pettis, in which she said she was drunk that night and that the information she had previously given Champaign police detectives was not based on anything that she had personally witnessed.

"Somebody brought it to my office quite a while ago, a couple of weeks," Jackson said. "I gave it to Matt (Banach) right away. I was hoping that might be persuasive to him."

Jackson said he was aware through police reports that Champaign police never recovered weapons used that night and that evidence found at the scene did not link Pettis to the shooting.

Jackson said he had two witnesses prepared to testify that Pettis was in Danville that night and that he had been shot in the side during a dice game dispute in that city.

Additionally, Banach said the results of a gunshot residue test performed on Pettis by Danville police that night came back negative from the state crime lab last month.

"Collier wrote out and signed an affidavit, which she sent to Pettis' attorney, stating 'I did not see anybody with a weapon'," Banach said.

"Since Ms. Collier was the only witness from the house party who had ever positively identified either Pettis or Smith-Fonville as having guns in their hands and engaging in the exchange of gunfire, the State was left with insufficient credible evidence to proceed to trial and seek verdicts of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," said Banach.

He said her affidavit also included the following statement: "This will be my last testimony regarding this matter."

Based on what Collier had told police, the state's attorney's office charged Pettis with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for allegedly firing in the direction of Smith-Fonville and Collier and hitting Collier.

Smith-Fonville was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for for firing in the direction of Pettis.

Police said earlier the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a $5 cover charge to get in a house party on North Third Street.

Banach said after Jackson received the affidavit, Champaign police followed up with Collier, who "remained adamant that she did not know who shot her."

Jackson said that Collier identified Pettis the next day after there had been posts on Facebook suggesting that he was involved.

"She said, 'Now that I think about it, I don't know who it was I saw,'" Jackson said. "It was a birthday party, there was a lot of drinking going on. It was a confused situation."

Banach said Collier made clear to his office that "she wanted no part in the prosecution of either defendant, referring to how her brother had been put in prison due to what somebody said about him."

Collier's older brother, Brandon Collier. is now serving a 60-year prison sentence for the July 2015 murder of Terron Jackson, 30, of Champaign. Mr. Jackson was shot to death in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, Champaign, where he and others had gone to check out a commotion nearby.

Banach said didn't dismiss the charges immediately after receiving her affidavit because he wanted to make sure Collier didn't change her mind again.

"Considering the seriousness of the case, we wanted to see if Ms. Collier would reconsider her recantation, and that this change in her recollection of events was not the product of some temporary emotional moment or passing influence. By the date of trial, she had not reconsidered and her recantation still remained the last word on the matter," he said.

Jackson said he's now trying to expedite the resolution of Pettis' other pending legal matters.

"He's not a bad guy. He had some trouble when he was younger but now he has a full-time job, a kid and a wife and is learning to live a regular life," Jackson said.