Siedel chosen for new VP position at UI

Photo by: Provided Edward Seidel

URBANA — Edward Seidel is University of Illinois President Tim Killeen's choice to fill the newly named position of vice president for economic development and innovation for the UI system.

Seidel, former director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, had served as the interim VP for research since August. That job is being retitled, part of an administrative skake-up that Killeen announced in August.

Over the past eight months, Seidel has shown leadership by working with executives of leading Illinois companies to develop research projects that serve both their businesses and the state's economy, Killeen said.

A national search was conducted before it was decided that Seidel was the best fit for the role. The hire requires approved by trustees at their May 11 meeting, but Seidel assumed the new position in a designate capacity April 16. He replaces Lawrence Schook, who stepped down after five years to return to his research.

As VP for economic development and research, Seidel, 59, will lead an office that works with the UI system's three universities to help manage their nearly $1 billion-per-year sponsored-research portfolio and oversee technology commercialization and economic development activities.

William Gropp has been serving as acting director of the NCSA in Seidel's absence. Pending board approval, he'll become the interim director until a permanent one is named.