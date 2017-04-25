UI AD: Goal can't be to 'outspend Ohio State or Michigan'

Photo by: John Dixon Josh Whitman talks to the media after being introduced as the new Athletic Director at the University of Illinois on Thursday Feb. 18, 2016 at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building in Champaign.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on Monday delivered a presentation to the university's Senate Executive Committee in which he provided an overview of the athletic department as a whole. Whitman touched on a number of topics during his 45-minute address, including budgetary concerns — Illinois generated $91.6 million in revenue for fiscal year 2016 while spending $97.8 million. Both figures rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten where the 14 departments generated an average of $113 million while spending $109 million. Whitman addressed generating more revenue as well as generating state pride in the program, competing in the upper division of the Big Ten, scrutiny on athletes and the lack of a mascot at the university and the impact that has.

**On bringing the state together through athletics**

I agree entirely, I think it's very realistic. We're not that different than Ohio State; there are differences. Ohio has a number of mid-major programs the same way that Illinois has a number of mid-major programs. The only program that could even claim to compete with us in our state is Northwestern. And despite their statements to the contrary I would suggest that they haven't quite capitalized on being Chicago's Big Ten team. We have far more alumni in that area than they do. We have to be aggressive in our efforts in Chicago and we intend to be aggressive in our efforts in Chicago.

When we hired Lovie (Smith), for example, there were a number of billboards that we put in very strategic locations on the city — they're very familiar (with him). It's worked out well. I was asked this during my interview process and I've been asked this on different occasions since then and I don't mean this to sound like a silver-bullet response, but if we are successful, people will follow us. We've shown that time and again. When we were going through the Final Four and the Rose Bowl run, you drive down Lake Shore Drive and the buildings say 'Go Illini' in the lights in the window. It's a city and a community that's waiting for something to support. And Chicago does present an interesting dynamic. Oftentimes people from Chicago consider themselves to be of Chicago and not of Illinois and that's a barrier we have to work to overcome. I worked for four years in Wisconsin and there's great pride in being from the state of Wisconsin and being a Badger and we'd like to work to get to a point like that for people to feel that way about our university. That would accrue to not only the athletic program but to the entire institution.

**On strategy to get the ball rolling and keep it rolling to compete with the Ohio State and Michigan**

It's an interesting strategy because our answer to the challenge cannot be to outspend Ohio State or outspend Michigan. When they have a problem, candidly they are able to throw money at it in a way that we can't. What we have to do is be better. We have to hire better people, we have to come up with a better plan and execute that plan in a better way than they do. That's our strategy and our strategy. Our secret weapon is our people. It's building this on the backs of really talented, committed professionals and wonderful student-athletes and a supportive community. That has to be the way we do it. I just believe that when the University of Illinois is as good as the University of Illinois can be, it can be the best there is. I believe that and I believe it with all my heart. If we execute our plan, we can stand toe-to-toe with Ohio State, with Michigan, with Wisconsin, with Penn State. We've done it before, we can do it again. It's not easy, but we have to think and act differently than they think and act.

**On pressure of being a student-athlete today**

It is really difficult to be a student-athlete today. They are faced with inordinate pressure and there is a level of visibility and access to them that has never existed before through social media. All of a sudden, our fans, alumni, they have a direct line of communication to every one of our student-athletes. It creates a pressure cooker of the likes none of us has ever experienced. I have tremendous admiration for them. They are followed everywhere they go. If they are at the Red Lion on a Friday night, there are people taking pictures of them from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave. Thank goodness that didn't exist when I was in school here. It's hard to be in the spotlight the way they are. They get a lot of really incredible experiences in exchange for that spotlight and they also have a platform to influence the thinking and the actions of the rest of our student body and we take that responsibility very seriously.

**On the lack of a mascot/symbol hindering efforts for growth**

I don't know that it hinders our efforts. I would say that in response to that general question my general statement has been: I don't know if it's the right question to ask. There's all this focus on a mascot and I think the broader question should be: What can we do as an institution to bring people together? I think the mascot issue has the potential to maybe bring some people in and push some other people away and visa versa. To me, the bigger question is: What can we do as a university to develop an initiative to ultimately unify our people? We all know how sensitive the mascot and the symbol and the Chief have made the campus and it's just a very difficult, delicate challenge. I hope at some point we can move beyond such a focused way of thinking about it and think about it on a more broad scale. I've had conversations with the chancellor and athletics will be a very willing participant in that conversation if and when we're able to have it.

**After operating at about a $6.2 million deficit in 2016, how to get closer to breaking even**

Our biggest source of untapped revenue right now is you see 20,000 empty seats in our football stadium and 5,000 empty seats in the basketball arena and that represents ticket revenue, concessions, parking, private donations, merchandise. There's probably $10 to $15 million in revenue per year that we're leaving on the table by not having the success that we need in those two priority sports. I view our athletic department much like a startup company in that we're making short-term investments here and if we're to ultimately flip the narrative around our program, not just competitively, but also financially. That's been our strategy If we're able to build strong programs, see the financial piece fall in place and that will ultimately allow us to reinvest, not only in our own program, but more directly in the university as well.