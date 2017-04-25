Urbana council revives Boneyard Creek Commission

URBANA — The Urbana City Council unanimously agreed Monday to start reconvening a Boneyard Creek Commission for oversight on the area's developments.

This reassembled commission was proposed by Alderman Dennis Roberts and Clark Bullard, Boneyard Creek commissioner and University of Illinois professor. Roberts said there's not enough public interaction and notification around zoning waivers or building developments in the creek area, which spans for 3.3 miles.

Bullard noted how he's the only representative for interests concerning the creek and said it would be nice to have help with the task. Roberts suggested that five people serve on the commission with Bullard.

Roberts said this idea started in August 2015, when council members toured properties adjacent to the creek and found soil erosion, sink holes and property damage from soil subsidence. The following month, the council discussed increased transparency and public input on the process of issuing creekway permits.

"The current process," according to a council document, "is conducted at the staff level, where significant zoning decisions are made without general knowledge, public input, appropriate posting or access."

In addition to general oversight, Roberts said the commission could make plans for a segment of the creek that wasn't addressed in a 2008 planning update, build community partnerships and find funding for a future multi-use pathway along the creek.

"It could be an important amenity and connectivity trail for bikes," Roberts said about the pathway. "That off-road linear path is extremely important to community livability."