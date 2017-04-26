30 Days, 30 Grads: STM alum went 'above and beyond'

Photo by: Provided Sean Monahan

CHAMPAIGN — In 10 days, Sean Monahan will receive a diploma from an engineering school ranked among the five best in America.

But it's another high-stakes issue that has the Georgia Tech graduate-to-be a little distracted as commencement day nears.

In conjunction with his studies, the St. Thomas More alum has been working as an undergraduate researcher for a group hoping to influence health care legislation in the state of Georgia. Monahan recently helped conduct research for a bill that would increase access to dental-hygiene services for low-income children who are on Medicaid and save the state money through preventative care in return.

The legislation has cleared both the state House and the Senate and is in the hands of Georgia's governor, awaiting approval.

That whole experience — combing through data and recommending policy changes before he has even left campus — has been the highlight of Monahan's college experience. And it has made him a favorite among faculty at the elite Atlanta school, which ranks seventh in U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the nation's top public universities. (Illinois is 10th).

"Since my first encounter with Sean, he has distinguished himself as the type of student who is willing to go above and beyond in pursuit of knowledge," said Nicoleta Serban, an assistant professor in Tech's School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. "He is particularly hard-working."

The road to Atlanta

Georgia Tech wasn't even on Monahan's radar when he started applying to colleges as a St. Thomas More senior.

A native of Texas, his family moved to Champaign when he was in middle school. His father joined the family business — Monahan Filaments in Arcola — and Sean attended St. Matthew School, then St. Thomas More.

Athletics were a focal point for much of Monahan's high school career — he played four sports as well as competed on the high school math team.

"Sports ate up the majority of my time. I really missed the camaraderie of being on a team when I went to college," he said.

Growing up about a mile from campus, Monahan said attending the UI was never a consideration when he began school shopping. "I really valued the idea of going off and living on my own and experiencing something new," he said.

He applied to about nine schools and eventually decided to submit an application for Georgia Tech after visiting the campus, a community filled with "beautiful green space and all the benefits of a really lively midtown area," he said. He settled on industrial and systems engineering because of the reputation of that program at Tech, which has been the "best in the world for years."

"I enjoyed every single class and fell in love with the course work. I found it all really fascinating, so much so that I decided to do undergraduate research, which is rare for our program, and that's been a nice blessing for me," Monahan said.

Serban: 'Sean stands out'

The work he did for Health Analytics, the Georgia Tech group that bridges mathematical and statistical modeling with health services research, focused on the cost-effectiveness of dental procedures and people's access to Medicaid services.

"There are many dentists across the country, and a lot of them won't accept Medicaid, which poses a big access issue for people who try to go to the dentist for preventive care, but aren't close enough to one that accepts Medicaid," he said.

So Monahan worked with a team that sought to determine the health and cost benefits of preventive dental care and how it could correlate into policy changes.

Georgia House Bill 154 aims to allow hygienists to perform these services for people on Medicaid without a dentist present.

"If you allow a hygienist to do these procedures without dentist supervision, more people who need it most would have access to health-improving procedures, while also saving state Medicaid programs millions of dollars," he said. "It's a win-win argument for states."

Regardless of the outcome of the bill, the work Monahan did as an undergraduate student will take him far, Serban predicts.

"Sean stands out among our department's immense pool of talented learners. I anticipate that he will have a highly impactful career," she said.

Next stop: Washington

In addition to his work at Health Analytics, Monahan won a string of undergraduate research and project awards the past four years. He also had the opportunity to work at a governmental consulting company when the Affordable Care Act was first rolling out.

"This was the year right when they were launching the website, which was a total failure," he said. "That was one of the most interesting and crazy experiences, being at this company as a 19-year-old. We were working long hours, and I got to see a glimpse into how the working world is. It was cool to say I worked on and had a hand on that at a young age."

Next for Monahan? While he seriously considered working toward his doctorate after graduation, he admits to being "really tired of school" for now. So he is moving to Washington, D.C., this summer to do internal strategy work for Capital One.

"I wanted to do something strategy-oriented and felt that kind of role would suit me best for now. Instead of recommending policy decisions, I'll be recommending business decisions," he said. "It'll be interesting to see how the company uses our research to make new products.

"I'm definitely a little scared because I don't know much about it, but also excited."