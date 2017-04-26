Ex-state's attorney leaving Danville school board after eight years

DANVILLE — Before the Danville school board swears in its newly elected members, it will say goodbye to an outgoing member.

Frank Young, who came on in 2009, decided to step down when his term ends today.

"Eight years is a good run," said Young, who will be recognized at today's meeting. "It's time for other people to step up and contribute."

Young's retirement will bring to a close nearly three decades of public service. He also served on the Danville Area Community College board from 1989 to 2000 and as Vermilion County state's attorney from 2000 to 2008.

Young moved to Danville at an early age and graduated from Danville High School in 1972. After working briefly as a CPA in the Chicago area, he went to law school and returned to his adopted hometown, where he spent much of his career in private practice and worked as Danville's city attorney.

After two terms as state's attorney, he returned to private practice. While officially retired since the end of 2016, he still does consulting work for a few longtime clients.

Young was encouraged to run for the school board by former member Dan Brown, a longtime friend and fellow fiscal conservative. Known as an independent thinker, he, Brown and former member Steve Bragorgos opposed tax increases and teacher and administrator raises, believing the largely low-income community couldn't afford them.

"He always approached financial matters with great intensity," fellow board member Thomas Miller said. "And he was very passionate about trying to make sure we had the funding we deserved from the state."

Young also adamantly supported gathering data on new initiatives and re-evaluating the programs, if they didn't show results.

He called his time on the school board "a wonderful ride. He's proud of helping the district get through "very difficult" financial times, remodeling North Ridge, South View and East park and improving other schools and recruiting "excellent" staff.

"Everybody's there for the right reasons," he said of his board colleagues. "We want to see things progress. We may have had different opinions on how we get there, but no one takes it personally. It's been a joy to serve with them, and I'm going to miss them."

Young said he doesn't plan to run for elected office again.

"That doesn't mean I'm not going to continue serving," said Young, who's still on the CRIS Healthy-Aging Center board. He added that he and wife — Anne, a retired teacher — will continue to make Danville their home.