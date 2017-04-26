The Health Reporter Is In: April 26, 2017

Submit questions for our Health Reporter here

Q: I am a 72-year-old female and had not had a Pap test in 5 years. At that time I was told Medicare did not recommend Pap for women over 65, and since I had never had an abnormal Pap, it was not necessary. At my recent doctor visit, my doctor recommended a Pap saying views had changed since 2012, and that a test for HPV was now available to be done at the same time. I got the results and my Pap was normal, but I tested positive for HPV. What does that mean?

A: In terms of what action to take, it means you need to be retested again in a year.

That’s because your Pap test results showed your cervical cells were normal.

But the positive HPV (human papillomavirus) test means one of two things could happen. The HPV could clear on its own in a year or two. Or it could linger and cause cellular changes on your cervix, which could eventually lead to cancer.

The reason the retest is advised in a year is that these cellular changes occur very slowly.

“HPV sometimes precedes that by several years, said Dr. Jeremy Johnson, the associate medical director for obstetrics and gynecology at Carle.

If you retest in a year and get the same results, you’ll likely get a test called a culposcopy, Johnson said. That’s a procedure to closely examine your cervix, vagina and vulva for signs of disease.

Your doctor may or may not have explained that screening guidelines changed in 2012.

The updated guidelines included a Pap and HPV co-test because virtually all cervical cancer is caused by the common sexually-transmitted HPV — though about 90 percent of HPV infections will eventually clear on their own.

“We have found over the years that when we look at the Pap smears, that HPV is kind of the culprit leading to abnormalities, so we’ve started screening for HPV with Pap,” Johnson said.

For women 21-29 (an age group in which HPV clears easiest on its own) the guidelines call for just a Pap test every 3 years. For women 30-65, it’s a Pap test and HPV co-test every 5 years or a Pap alone every 3 years. Women with certain risk factors may need to be screened more frequently or beyond age 65.

For women who have had years of normal screening results and have continued to be in monogamous relationships, screening can stop after age 65.

The testing is highly individual to the patient, Johnson said.

For example, in the case of an older women with a new partner, testing may continue awhile longer, he said.

