Rose criticizes higher-ed budget planning, coordination

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois needs more planning and coordination in its higher-education system, state Sen. Chapin Rose said Tuesday.

The Mahomet Republican's remarks came after another nearly four-hour Senate committee hearing where presidents of five state universities decried the ongoing budget impasse, which has led to staff layoffs, furloughs, enrollment losses and faculty departures.

Universities need to tout and expand on their strengths and eliminate weak and underperforming programs, Rose said.

He was critical of the University of Illinois system for including in its capital plan an $83 million STEM building at its Springfield campus while distributing a pamphlet lamenting reductions in rankings in some academic fields.

"Why are we funding a building for an unranked program when you've got the number-six engineering school in the world that could at least stay in the top 10 with that money?" Rose said after the meeting. "It's a matter of prioritization."

He also hit the UI for incomplete budget information on its website. He said there are full "orange book" operating budget documents online up to fiscal year 2015, but nothing after that.

"I've never seen an institution not tell you where the money is being spent. There is no transparency on how it's being spent," he said. "But the secondary part is that with whatever budget gets cobbled together here, are we funding our strengths, or are we subsidizing and coddling mediocrity and weakness?

"And when you can't see how it's all playing out, it's extremely hard to do that."

It wasn't all bad for the UI at Tuesday's hearing.

Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, praised the university for its Investment, Performance and Accountability Commitment (IPAC), which would exchange reliable funding for five years with a commitment to meeting certain performance metrics.

So far, though, the legislation hasn't gone anywhere in the General Assembly.

"It's forward-thinking. It's putting all the cards on the table at a time when higher ed is facing its largest crisis in state history," Manar said. "You could have waited until the budget crisis got solved, but you chose to put your head down and bring this forward."

Meanwhile, other university presidents spoke of problems developing on their campuses.

"For this fall — and I know it's a little early to tell — but we've seen a downtick in the number of applications for the first time in a long time and compared to last year," said Illinois State University President Larry Dietz. "That is due to many things. One is just the overall demographic downtrend in the state of Illinois and that we're in a bit of a trough.

"But there's also this crisis in confidence issue, with students going out of state."

And Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said that his Carbondale campus is developing a "financial sustainability plan" that will be released around July 1.

"Everything within the magnitude of operations, we're going to be looking at," Dunn said. "Potentially making reductions or closing certain operations. Everything other than tenured faculty would be available for reorganization, restructuring, removing."

Dunn said "it's very challenging" to remain open and honest about financial conditions at SIU without scaring away potential students.

"You can't run away from those facts and figures, but what we try to double down on then is the messaging we do around recruitment and retention, the message that we are not in a position where we would ever see us have to close the doors," he said.

"We may look like a different institution. We may have to let some programs go and reconfigure others. We may not have as many people. Staffing will change. But from the standpoint of a 150-year history being lost, that's not going to happen."