Teacher of the Week: Gary Pinkerton

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Gary Pinkerton reviews current national news with his Edison Middle School students Tuesday.

This week, meet Gary Pinkerton, an educator at Edison Middle School who teaches seventh-grade social studies, language arts and enrichment classes. Pinkerton, 66, became a teacher after deciding to go back to graduate school in his late 30s. He's retiring at the end of next month after teaching at Edison for 20 years and said he plans to spend his newfound free time relaxing and doing the activities he enjoys.

"I read a lot. I own two kayaks. I belong to Planet Fitness. I like outdoor activities. I have three cats and a dog that require much attention. I've already lived all over the country, I have no great desire to travel and live out of a suitcase. There is very little I want to do that I haven't already done," he said.

What do your students like most about you? I've never asked them, but they might say my humor would be one thing. Also, I don't pretend to know things when I don't, and I admit when I make mistakes.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I stand quietly. Tap on one of the front desks. I'm not adverse to raising my voice if necessary. I also have a police whistle.

Three items you have on your desk? Computer, printer, tape.

Teaching supply you can't live without? There is nothing I can't live without. I like technology, but I've been around long enough to have taught without it.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? If I were the same age as a fellow teacher who is 30 years younger than I am.

Who was one of your favorite teachers growing up? Mrs. Oliver, who taught senior government. She was no-nonsense and kind of a tyrant, but she respected a good argument and point of view with facts behind it. She also was way ahead of her time in promoting the 18-year-old vote back when the voting age was 21.

Favorite hobby? Reading.

Lesson plan you're most proud of? This year, during the presidential election, my classes spent over a month learning about the individual candidates and issues. They researched individual candidates and their platforms. They learned all about the Electoral College and what is allowed and not allowed by our Constitution. I felt I was actually making a difference with this lesson.

Subject/topic you like teaching the best? Anything to do with Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. I had more than 10 relatives who fought for the North, and one great-grandfather who died during the Civil War. Also, anything involving politics.

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult? Best part of the job: Working with children. Most difficult part of the job: Working with and dealing with adults who behave like children.

Social media you use most often? I'll use YouTube occasionally for films. I use the Internet for information. Social media is used to be 'social' not for educational purposes. Anyone who uses social media as a source of news is making a huge mistake.

Classroom pet peeve: Being tardy, not having materials, being unpleasant to me or others.

If I could visit any country in the world it would be ... Most of my ancestors come from Scotland. I visited Scotland years ago. I'd like to go back. Other than Scotland, almost any place that is warm and has a good beach.

Latest you've stayed at school working? 7 p.m.-ish. I usually take work home every night and usually do four to eight hours of school work on weekends.

What's your morning routine? Lots of coffee. Read the newspaper. Watch CNN. Go to school.

Where did you go to college and why did you get into education? BA at Wabash College in Indiana; double major, English Literature and U.S. History. Graduate work and degree at University of Missouri and University of Florida. I studied journalism at Mizzou and education at Florida and my midlife crisis encouraged me to leave journalism and pursue work in education.

Best day of the week? No favorite.

My favorite song is ... "Perfume De Gardenia" by Ibrahim Ferrer.

If I weren't a teacher, I would ... still be in the newspaper business.

If I could get free tickets to any concert I would see ... Avett Brothers or Willie Nelson.

My favorite local restaurant is ... We eat out frequently; I don't have a favorite.

One item on my bucket list is ... Don't have one. I've pretty much done everything I've wanted to do. Why wait until retirement, right?