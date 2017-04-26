Tom Kacich: WDWS returning to where it all started

Photo by: News-Gazette file photo The News-Gazette/WDWS offices at 48 Main St., C, photographed on Sept. 20, 1947.

The radio operations of News-Gazette Media will move to downtown Champaign in July, company CEO John Reed announced earlier this month.

And part of what that means is that WDWS-AM, the oldest of the radio stations, will be back to the future: back almost to its roots in downtown Champaign.

But not entirely. The radio programming we hear today bears little resemblance to what was heard 80 years ago, when WDWS went on the air.

For almost 12 years, from January 1937 to December 1948, The News-Gazette and WDWS were housed in the same building at 48 Main St. It must have been very cramped: a newspaper, a printing press and distribution facilities, a radio station and business offices all jammed into a building that originally was four stories tall but had been halved after the top two floors were condemned.

The News-Gazette newsroom and the WDWS studios both were on the second floor of the building that earlier had been the home of the Miller Harness Co. Soon after Publisher D.W. Stevick merged The Champaign Daily News and Champaign Daily Gazette in 1919, he bought the building and moved his News-Gazette there.

Stevick died in December 1935, but nine months earlier, he had applied to the Federal Communications Commission for a radio station license.

The station, with call letters that honored his memory, went on the air on Jan. 24, 1937.

In its early months, when the station wasn't part of a live radio network, many programs were locally produced, from newscasts and summaries of afternoon baseball games, to announcer Bill Middleton's "Sidewalk Reporter" show in which he interviewed passers-by on downtown Champaign's Main Street.

Its first true extended sports program was called "Twenty Minutes of Sport," ran every Sunday afternoon from 1 to 1:20 p.m. and featured "prominent figures in the Champaign-Urbana territory realm of sports," according to a promotional announcement. News-Gazette sports columnist Eddie Jacquin produced the show.

The "WDWS dramatics players," mostly local high school and University of Illinois students, performed live radio plays at the downtown studios every Monday and Thursday night. At least five weekly religious programs were presented, the original being the regular Sunday-morning services from First Methodist Church in Champaign.

Those programs that weren't locally produced generally were from a service called the NBC Thesaurus, which offered a variety of recorded programs on 16-inch discs that were recorded and pressed by RCA. The recordings ranged from musical programs like the Westminster Choir and Xavier Cugat and Orchestra to the comedy serial "The Honeymooners."

The first months of WDWS were downtown-Champaign-centered. But by late 1937, the station had a nifty mobile unit, which meant a significant change in programming. Virtually anything in Champaign County became a programming opportunity, from University of Illinois and high school basketball games to a Saturday-morning variety show down the street at the Park (now Art) Theatre.

In one of its first uses, the mobile unit, which included a pack transmitter strapped to an announcer's back and attached by cable to a transmitter in a small truck, allowed Middleton to give a firsthand account of a corn-shucking contest at the John Leslie farm near Tolono.

The all-purpose Middleton also hosted what was called a series of "screwball" broadcasts from University of Illinois fraternities in an effort to raise food for needy families.

"The big feature of the program," Middleton told the Daily Illini, "is that anyone in the radio audience may send in a request to have a member of the fraternity sing, recite, play the piano or any other form of amusement. However, all requests must be accompanied by a pledge to give one article of food."

In 1940, the mobile unit was used to present a live music and dancing show from the Park Ball Room in Urbana's Crystal Lake Park. In 1941, months before the U.S. entered World War II, the station used the transmitter to do a live broadcast from a B-16 bomber flying over Champaign-Urbana as part of the Army Air Corps recruiting drive.

Without a network affiliation when war broke out in Europe in August and September 1939, the little station that could stayed on the air for 24-hour shifts, its announcers reading the United Press Radio wire service bulletins from the continent. It also arranged to pick up rebroadcasts of BBC news programs and commentaries.

It stayed that way until 1943, when the station became part of the CBS Radio network. That meant not only that WDWS had the resources of CBS News and its overseas reporters, but that it had the network's variety shows and serials.

Although much of radio has evolved today to a point where airtime is filled with prerecorded music programs, syndicated political talk shows and network sports, there are still stations that serve their local audience with local news, local sports events and coverage and local call-in shows.

The WDWS that returns to downtown Champaign this summer probably won't resurrect Frank Middleton's "Sidewalk Reporter" program — or will it? — but it still fulfills D.W. Stevick's goal of having a radio station that would be "a great asset" to the community.

