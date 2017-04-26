UPDATE: No one hurt in crashes on eastbound I-74 near Oakwood

State police say both eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 have reopened following two separate crashes involving semitrailers west of Oakwood. No injuries were reported. Authorities cautioned drivers to use caution when approaching the area.

Original story, published 9:27 p.m.:

DANVILLE — Two crashes on eastbound Interstate 74 west of Oakwood have traffic backed up.

State police report that semitrailer jackknifed about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes near milepost 205. It was blocking both lanes of traffic.

Then, at 9:24 p.m., a second crash involving a rolled-over semitrailer took place in the same area.

Motorists are being diverted from Interstate 74 onto Illinois 49 at Exit 200.

At 10:05 p.m. state police reported the passing lane had been opened.

No injuries were reported.