Victim ID'd in weekend fatal wreck northwest of Rantoul

RANTOUL — Champaign County sheriff's deputies and the county coronor's office continue to investigate a weekend crash in the northern part of the county that killed one person and injured another.

Lt. Brian Mennenga said Damon Moseley, 34, of Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of county roads 3200 N and 1200 E, about 2 miles northwest of Rantoul.

Mennenga said a teenage girl in the pickup truck with Mr. Moseley was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He did not release her name.

Mennenga said deputies continue to investigate the details of the crash, including who was driving and which way the truck was going. The report had not yet been finished.

Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy done Tuesday revealed that Mr. Moseley died from blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. Northrup is waiting for the results of toxicology tests.