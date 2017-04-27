Area history, April 27, 2017

Today is Thursday, April 27, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, employees of English Brothers, the general contractor for the Robeson Building under construction at Church and Randolph streets, demonstrated their patriotism by hoisting an American flag from a pole on the highest part of the structure. The flag and pole were purchased by the men and donated to the building. The flag was carried by John McGiles, a German, and Thomas Ward, an Irishman.

In 1967, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors called for a special election June 6 so voters could decide whether a countywide tax should be levied to finance expanded mental-health services. The proposition would allow a mental health board to levy a tax of up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

In 2002, Chicago Sun-Times movie critic Roger Ebert drew a good crowd at the Illini Union Bookstore for a book signing of his newest publication, "The Great Movies, A Collection of Essays."