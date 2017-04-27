Flash flood watch issued for this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for East Central Illinois this weekend. More from the weather service:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND...

.A frontal system will stall out over Illinois this weekend

providing several periods of heavy rainfall beginning Friday Night

and extending through Sunday Night.

ILZ038-042>046-048-051>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-280345-

/O.NEW.KILX.FF.A.0001.170429T0000Z-170501T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

McLean-Logan-De Witt-Piatt-Champaign-Vermilion-Menard-Sangamon-

Christian-Macon-Moultrie-Douglas-Coles-Edgar-Shelby-Cumberland-

Clark-Effingham-Jasper-Crawford-Clay-Richland-Lawrence-

Including the cities of Bloomington, Normal, Lincoln, Clinton,

Monticello, Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Petersburg, Springfield,

Taylorville, Decatur, Sullivan, Tuscola, Charleston, Mattoon,

Paris, Shelbyville, Greenup, Marshall, Effingham, Newton,

Robinson, Flora, Olney, and Lawrenceville

241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, east

central Illinois, and southeast Illinois, including the

following areas, in central Illinois, Christian, De Witt,

Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon, and Shelby. In

east central Illinois, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland,

Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Vermilion. In southeast

Illinois, Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and

Richland.

* From Friday evening through Monday morning

* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected over the weekend. By

Monday morning between three and five inches of rainfall is

expected in an area near I-55 southeastward through much of

central and southeast Illinois. Locally heavier amounts are

possible between I-55 and I-57. At the current time the

heaviest rain is expected overnight Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

$$

Barker

