Flash flood watch issued for this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for East Central Illinois this weekend. More from the weather service:
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND...
.A frontal system will stall out over Illinois this weekend
providing several periods of heavy rainfall beginning Friday Night
and extending through Sunday Night.
ILZ038-042>046-048-051>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-280345-
/O.NEW.KILX.FF.A.0001.170429T0000Z-170501T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
McLean-Logan-De Witt-Piatt-Champaign-Vermilion-Menard-Sangamon-
Christian-Macon-Moultrie-Douglas-Coles-Edgar-Shelby-Cumberland-
Clark-Effingham-Jasper-Crawford-Clay-Richland-Lawrence-
Including the cities of Bloomington, Normal, Lincoln, Clinton,
Monticello, Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Petersburg, Springfield,
Taylorville, Decatur, Sullivan, Tuscola, Charleston, Mattoon,
Paris, Shelbyville, Greenup, Marshall, Effingham, Newton,
Robinson, Flora, Olney, and Lawrenceville
241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, east
central Illinois, and southeast Illinois, including the
following areas, in central Illinois, Christian, De Witt,
Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon, and Shelby. In
east central Illinois, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland,
Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Vermilion. In southeast
Illinois, Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and
Richland.
* From Friday evening through Monday morning
* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected over the weekend. By
Monday morning between three and five inches of rainfall is
expected in an area near I-55 southeastward through much of
central and southeast Illinois. Locally heavier amounts are
possible between I-55 and I-57. At the current time the
heaviest rain is expected overnight Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Barker
