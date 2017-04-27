Just 1 Question: College Express students show what they've learned

Every weekday afternoon, Vermilion County high-schoolers descend upon Danville Area Community College to study culinary arts, electronics, health occupations and other fields; learn the job skills required by local and national employers; and earn high school and college credit at no expense to them or their parents.

They do this through the College Express program, a joint venture between the Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System, DACC and local districts providing career and technical education programs to juniors and seniors. This year, 412 participated in 17 programs.

Today, students will showcase interactive projects, demonstrating what they've learned this past year, at the 10th College Express Exhibition, which runs 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bremer Conference Center. Students will be on hand to discuss their work from 8:40 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m., and individual and Best of Class awards will be presented.

"They're going to be wowed," said Nick Chatterton, the VVEDS System director. "It's a tangible way to see what skills we teach our students."

On the eve of the show, staff writer Noelle McGee stopped by DACC to ask students: What are you excited to show your friends, family and current and future students?

B RIANNA CHILDRESS

Oakwood senior, studies early-childhood education

"My partner (Chantel Pridemore, Westville High) and I are making instant snow. You mix white (hair) conditioner and baking soda together until it's clumpy, and you can add glitter to it. It's a good sensory activity or a good science experiment for kids."

HOPE DISHMAN

Bismarck-Henning junior, studies welding

"Our class made a smoker for the culinary arts students. We started with a 55-gallon drum. Someone donated a lawn mower trailer to us. We put a tank on it and made a smoker box. We pretty much did everything — assembled it, welded it, painted it and even did the wiring on the trailer. (Our class) hasn't tried it out yet. We're working on that."

LEVI DICKISON

Hoopeston Area junior, studies computer programming

"Our teacher decided to have us make a game. We brainstormed and decided on Yahtzee. I didn't do any of the coding. I was pretty much there for technical support. ... From this project and program, I've gained a lot of knowledge about computer programming. It's helped me determine what I want to do and what my career is going to be like."

WILL COTTRELL

Westville senior, studies criminal justice

"One class made posters explaining how police handle different cases. Our class made posters about how many people are in prison, male and female, and how that's changed over the years. We'll also demonstrate how to put on and take off handcuffs, and we'll also have an ankle bracelet."

TIFFA NY TRUSSEL

Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior, studies auto mechanics

"We built a bench out of tailgate. The legs are exhaust pipes. We had to cut them to a certain length and bend them with a pipe bender. Then we had to weld the legs onto the tailgate and cut off some pieces with a die grinder.

"Through this program, I've learned more about where everything is in the engine and how the engine works. Right now, we're studying turbochargers and superchargers."

HUNTER HANSBRAUGH

Salt Fork senior, studies green construction (His dad, Greg, is the instructor)

"We don't have a specific project. We're going to display a wide variety of tools and their variations — from a simple claw hammer to a mallet to saws and measuring equipment. We'll explain the do's and don'ts of tool use. That's a big part of our class — learning about safety."

