Parents of DUI victims still giving

Photo by: Tim Ditman/WDWS Barb and Jim Esworthy of Ogden address supporters of Journey as the foundation makes its latest donation to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Dan Walsh watches.

URBANA — It's been 20 years since a drunken driver killed their daughters, but Jim and Barb Esworthy are doing their best to keep their memories alive and to fight against the kind of people who permanently changed their lives.

Surrounded by friends who have been with them since that tragic day in June 1997, the Ogden couple Thursday gave another $6,000 to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office to pay for equipment to help patrol deputies in their quest to convict drunken drivers.

They plan to give that same amount to the University of Illinois Police Department once administrators there figure out exactly what kind of equipment they want.

When that award is made, Journey, the foundation started in memory of Jackie and Jennifer Esworthy, will have raised and disbursed just under $154,000 to assist police in their efforts to get drunken drivers like Terry Clark, now 55, convicted.

Sheriff Dan Walsh thanked the Journey members for their work and their donation.

"I've been in office 15 years and unfortunately, driving under the influence is still the same problem that it was 20 years ago," Walsh said.

One difference is that the cost to outfit squad cars and deputies with cameras has come down a bit as improvements in technology have been made.

Walsh said his department, which uses cameras that can be used on deputies' bodies or mounted in squad cars, is finding that those mounted on the dash are more effective recording the movements of suspected drunk drivers as they run through tests after a stop designed to measure their impairment.

Walsh said his department is renting to own new cameras and that the latest donation from Journey will cover that payment for several months.

UI Police Chief Jeff Christensen said his department is still evaluating and testing body cameras and will ask Journey for the money in the future.

"We may switch platforms, but we just want to make sure we spend the money prudently," said Christensen.

Jennifer Esworthy had graduated from the UI a month before her death and was about to start a job in Minnesota. Jackie Esworthy had been accepted at the UI and was to start in the fall of 1997.

Jennifer, who went by J.J., had lived at the 4-H House. Jackie planned to live there. House members have supported Journey since its inception with fundraisers such as euchre tournaments and bake sales.

The Esworthys thanked the young women from the house who were present Thursday morning. Jim Esworthy noted that some of them weren't even born when his girls were killed.

"Several people have supported Journey all these years. Right after Jennifer and Jackie were killed, Barb and I were present but not working real well because of shock and grief," said the Ogden man, now 77.

He and his wife, 75, were also seriously injured in the same crash near Chebanse that took their children from them.

Jim Esworthy said some days it feels exactly like 20 years have passed. Other days, not so much.

"Some times it feels like the knife was put in yesterday and other times it seems like forever since I've given them a hug," he said.

The couple plans to further honor their daughters on June 8 by dedicating songs and scripture readings to them all day on WGNJ, Great News Radio, at 89.3 FM.