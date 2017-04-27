Police investigating reported shooting in Danville

Photo by: Noel McGee/The News-Gazette Danville police respond to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Fairchild Street on Thursday.

DANVILLE — Danville police are searching for suspects after reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.

Several police units responded to the 1700 block of East Fairchild, near a small grocery store across from Fair Oaks. Officers were out of their squad cars, some with their guns drawn, canvassing the housing complex and nearby streets.

Shortly after the reported shooting, Danville police cars and Vermilion County sheriff's deputies were also stopped in the roadway in the 900 block of East Voorhees Street, just east of the Bowman Avenue intersection, interviewing bystanders on the sidewalk.

Police were also seen in the area of the Polyclinic on the city's west side, searching for possible suspects.