Top of the Morning, April 27, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette From left, Champaign Park District horticulture division workers Cheryl Pettus, Randy Hauser and Melissa Valentine plant a mix of perennials, annuals and trees Wednesday to give a tropical look around the new hungry-looking hippo that will greet swimmers as they fly off the water slide and into the lazy river at Champaign's Sholem Aquatic Center. The hippo was built by Jim Gladney, Phil Dodd and Ralph Roether. Sholem opens for the season on May 27.

Champaign's Sholem Aquatic Center — like most of the area's public pools — doesn't open for another month.

But on Monday, they began pumping some 900,000 gallons of water into the various pools and lazy river. The process carried into Wednesday.

"The pool always opens on Memorial day weekend, so we start filling a month before so we can get the water chemistry right and the lifeguards can start training," said Bret Johnson of the Champaign Park District.

Opening day at Sholem, Urbana's Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center and Rantoul's Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center is May 27.

New to Sholem: a 300-pound replica of a hippo built by three locals, including Champaign's Jim Gladney.

Gladney, 76, started work on the project in December, patterning it after a 3-inch-long, 2-inch-high model. Gladney, retired from the University of Illinois, is the park district's go-to guy for artwork since he was hired in 2000.

"I'm very happy how it turned out," he said.