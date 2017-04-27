UPDATE: Traffic accident leads to fatal shooting in Danville

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Danville police respond to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Fairchild Street on Thursday.

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a minor traffic accident near the Fair Oaks Housing Complex that led to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Danville man early Thursday afternoon.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said police responded at 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street on the southwest edge of the public housing complex on the city’s east side.

Police officers found evidence of the crime when they got to the scene, Thomason said, and were told the victim had been rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. He added that several vehicle descriptions were relayed to other police officers.

“The initial investigation has determined that the victim and other persons were involved in an argument that resulted from a minor traffic incident,” Thomason said. “At some point in the disagreement, the victim, a 25-year-old male, was shot. That individual, a Danville resident, was pronounced deceased at about 2 p.m.”

At 1 p.m., about 15 minutes after the initial call reporting the shooting, Thomason said a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Voorhees and Jackson streets, but it failed to stop and police chased it westbound toward Logan Avenue, which is in the area of Presence United Samaritan Medical Center on the city’s west side.

“The chase ended when the vehicle attempted to turn into an alleyway in the 600 block of Sheridan (Street), struck a decorative rock, and the occupants fled on foot,” Thomason said.

Three subjects were taken into custody in the immediate area, he added, and the driver is being held for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Thomason the immediate connection between the chase and the shooting is being investigated.

He said the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of relatives by the Vermilion County Coroner’s office. No other persons were reported injured.

Danville police were assisted during the initial incidents by members of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, Thomason added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street are asked to call Danville police detectives at 217-431-2250 or Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS.

***

Original story

DANVILLE — Danville police are searching for suspects after reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.

Several police units responded to the 1700 block of East Fairchild, near a small grocery store across from Fair Oaks. Officers were out of their squad cars, some with their guns drawn, canvassing the housing complex and nearby streets.

Shortly after the reported shooting, Danville police cars and Vermilion County sheriff's deputies were also stopped in the roadway in the 900 block of East Voorhees Street, just east of the Bowman Avenue intersection, interviewing bystanders on the sidewalk.

Police were also seen in the area of the Polyclinic on the city's west side, searching for possible suspects.