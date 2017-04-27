Urbana's Officer of the Year carries on legacy of service

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana police Sgt. Matt Bain poses on the first tee Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy. Bain, who was recently named the department's Officer of the Year, said his favorite pastime is golf, and he tries to play whenever he is not tied up with police work or family obligations.

From a pretty early age, Matt Bain had a hankering for public service.

His father, Eddie Bain, made a career out of firefighting and fire prevention in Champaign — later teaching it.

So it wasn't much of a leap for the 40-year-old Bain to enter police work.

"I think the public service and all I grew up around led me to criminal justice," said the Savoy husband and father of two girls, ages 6 and 9.

Today, Bain will be named the Urbana Police Department's 2016 John Lockard Officer of the Year, an award named in honor of the 44-year department veteran who retired last year.

"It's a real honor," said Bain, now in his 18th year of service to the citizens of Urbana.

"Talk about a jack of all trades. John was always willing to help. He was very intelligible and intelligent. Everybody liked him. And he was a good person to be around in police work. He had been there and done that. If you had a question about anything at all, he probably had some experience and he was the guy to go to. I can only strive for that," Bain said.

Bain talked with News-Gazette crime and courts reporter Mary Schenk about his background and work.

Tell us about your education.

I went to Central High School and MacMurray College in Jacksonville. I went in for criminal justice and started taking electives in psychology. My adviser said you should just go for another degree. That's what I did instead of taking basket weaving.

With all the big hype on crisis intervention team stuff, it's given me a better understanding of some of the disorders we encounter daily.

Describe your current position.

Since January, I've been a sergeant on patrol overseeing the daily shift work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. If people want to complain, if the officers have questions, they call me. I read a lot of reports, make sure that scheduling is intact. And I will respond to calls.

I am not assigned to a beat, but I am the supervisor of the south half of the city and the officers in those beats are assigned to me.

You left investigations to take the promotion to sergeant. How has that been?

Since I was in investigations for three years, it took me a little bit of time to get used to being back on the street. For the first several weeks, I showed up to most of the calls to get acclimated with the street again, my geography. I only had to pull my map up a couple times.

The hardest part has been the days off because I either sleep all day or I'm tired.

My wife (Gini) has been very supportive of the shift change. On the weekends, she'll try to get the girls out of the house so I can get rest. She's been great. She's a sales consultant for 31 products and has her own graphic design business, both done from out of the house.

Investigations or patrol?

I liked being in investigations because you work a case and see it all the way through. Being in touch with the state's attorneys, if they needed something, being able to go out and get it. It's your case. If something doesn't get done, it's on you.

Patrol — I like it, too. You go out and do the start of it. You get a little bit of everything.

Was being a detective good experience for being back on patrol?

Definitely. I've actually called (investigations) Lt. (Rich) Surles a couple times on something we may have called investigations out for and said, "I'll just handle it." So the investigators owe me.

I was told a long time ago I should find my knack. I really didn't specialize in anything, was a jack-of-all trades. I took it as it came and did the best I could.

Are there cases you investigated that stand out?

The Demetrius Lane shooting. (Lane was shot five times in the chest June 27, 2016, the day before he was scheduled to testify against a man accused in a Champaign murder. He recovered and the man accused of shooting him, Anthony Fowler, 26, is awaiting trial for Lane's attempted murder).

It was a struggle to get people to talk to us. That's what I think is one of the biggest things investigators face — the cooperation of witnesses to be truthful, honest and not afraid of retaliation. That's one of the biggest things we had to overcome in that case.

Kinzie Schwab also stands out. I worked that from beginning to end, several weeks straight of pounding that out. (Schwab was convicted in absentia of criminal sexual assault and child pornography for molesting and taking lewd photos of a 15-year-old Urbana girl over a period of years. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October).

What do you like to do outside of work?

The last few years, I've been playing a lot of golf. I'm not very good, but I'm working on it. Just hanging out with friends and family. I try to stay active at church, First Christian at Staley and Curtis roads.

What's something many folks don't know about you?

I played football at MacMurray, outside linebacker all four years. The tennis coach was one of the football coaches. I tried out for tennis and lettered for two years. It was fun. I didn't win much. I wasn't bored very much.