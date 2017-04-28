30 Days, 30 Grads: Almost failing helped Armstrong alum learn

Photo by: Caitlin Wagner for The News-Gazette Eastern Illinois University senior Nathan Gayheart of Penfield is shown on campus. Gayheart, who graduates on May 6 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry with teacher certification, was named one of the university's 25 Distinguished Seniors of 2017. Image

CHARLESTON — One of the most valuable lessons soon-to-be high school chemistry teacher Nathan Gayheart learned at college didn't come from a textbook, lecture or chemistry experiment.

It came from almost failing a class.

A couple of years ago, the Eastern Illinois University student took Calculus 1, a required course for his chemistry with teacher certification major. Though he had always been good at math, he struggled in the class and barely got a D.

"That was due to my effort," recalled Gayheart, now 22.

Instead of switching majors, Gayheart retook the course the next semester and brought his grade up to a C. When he took Calculus 2 the next year, he was determined to bring it up even more.

"I studied for three hours a night, every night ... and got a high B. It just shows you have to keep practicing and never give up," he said.

"That shows a lot of perseverance and willingness to buckle down in the face of adversity," said Dan Sheeran, an associate professor of chemistry and Gayheart's academic adviser. "As a teacher, being able to relate that to his students can be really effective in motivating them" in their academic endeavors.

On May 6, Gayheart will graduate from Eastern, where he was a Golden Apple Scholar, a leader in his fraternity and the university's Greek system, worked in the intramural sports program and found time to volunteer in the Charleston area.

Gayheart is the son of Terry Gayheart and Nicole Faulkner, both of Penfield. His family moved from Georgetown to the small, northeastern Champaign County community with just under 200 residents when he was in the first grade.

Gayheart attended Gifford Elementary and Armstrong High School, where he played football and basketball. He decided to pursue a career in education on the advice of two of his teachers and coaches, Aaron Sester and Brian Russell.

"They were both very enthusiastic, and they brought out the best in me," Gayheart said.

"I was always pretty good at chemistry, so I went that route," he continued. "They call it the central science, and you have to know a little bit about everything — chemistry, physical science, biology, math, technology. It's also challenging, and it still challenges me today."

Through the Golden Apple Scholar program, Gayheart developed leadership skills and got hands-on teaching experience instructing incoming eighth- and ninth-graders at the Fred Rodgers Magnet Academy in Aurora for a few weeks for two summers.

He also taught a University Foundations course for two years. Sheeran said students who are on academic probation are required to take the course, which aims to help them improve their critical-thinking and communication skills and study habits and help them make the most of their time on campus.

During his freshman year, Gayheart pledged Phi Kappa Theta, where he also took on leadership responsibilities. He served as president of the fraternity and received the Captains Award for Leadership, and also served as president of Eastern's Interfraternity Council.

Gayheart also worked at the Student Recreation Center.

"He was responsible, he dealt with students well and he wasn't afraid of hard work," said intramural sports Director Kevin Linker, who promoted Gayheart to team sport supervisor for basketball and flag football after two years of serving as an official.

When he wasn't studying or working, he volunteered with the Douglas-Hart Nature Center and the Salvation Army after-school program.

This past semester, Gayheart student-taught chemistry, physics and physical science at Cumberland High School in Greenup. This summer, he's working for his dad's construction company and preparing to move to Galesburg with girlfriend Caitlin Wagner, who is also graduating from Eastern in May.

He's eager to start his job as a chemistry and physical science teacher at the local public high school in August and hopes to coach one day.

"My goal is to get them college- and career-ready when they leave," Gayheart said. "Even if they don't go into science, I want them to develop the skills they need in those higher-level classes that they can use in college or their career."