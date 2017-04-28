Area history, April 28, 2017

Today is Friday, April 28, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Boy Scouts joined women of Champaign-Urbana in doing their part for the war effort, making comfort bags in the Red Cross workshop at the Lincoln Building on Main Street. Each soldier leaving Champaign-Urbana would carry one of the kits, which hold articles not furnished by the government and go far toward making Army life more enjoyable.

In 1967, Patsy Parker, a junior from Glenview, was elected University of Illinois student-body president, becoming the first woman to be elected to the position in the 100-year history of the university. Parker defeated Craig Greenwood of Downers Grove.

In 2002, plant biologists at the University of Illinois were studying whether the use of a tall grass called miscanthus could be used to provide energy for U.S. consumers.