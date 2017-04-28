Bambenek named to community college board

SPRINGFIELD — John Bambenek has a new higher education appointment from Gov. Bruce Rauner — this time to the Illinois Community College Board.

Rauner announced Bambenek's appointment Friday afternoon, two days after withdrawing his appointment to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, which governs the state's public colleges and universities. Bambenek, a part-time University of Illinois cybersecurity instructor, was appointed to the lone faculty seat on the IBHE a year ago, but his confirmation had stalled in the Illinois Senate's Executive Appointments Committee and was set to expire next week.

University faculty members at the UI and across the state objected because Bambenek is not a tenure-system faculty member, has taught at the UI only since 2013 and does not hold an advanced degree. Some also had raised concerns about his views on academic freedom, among other issues.

Bambenek is president of Bambenek Consulting, which conducts cybersecurity investigations and intelligence, and is manager of threat intelligence systems at Fidelius Cyber Security. He is also a one-time Republican state Senate candidate and former Champaign school board member. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the UI in 2001.

"Bambenek will bring an important perspective to the board based on his experiences on the Illinois State Board of Higher Education, as a lecturer at the University of Illinois and as a small business owner," the governor's announcement said.

Since his appointment last April, Bambenek had attended all but one IBHE meeting, which he missed because of the recent birth of his fifth child.

He said Friday that he was "happy to continue serving the cause of education."

"I'm humbled and honored to continue to be a voice for higher education in the state of Illinois," he said.

He declined to say whether faculty objections derailed his IBHE appointment or whether his community college board seat might draw criticism as well. A UI faculty leader this week applauded the governor's decision to withdraw Bambenek's IBHE appointment as "the appropriate decision."

Bambenek will fill one of the community college board's at-large seats, not the faculty seat, said board spokesman Matt Berry.

The Illinois Community College Board, which governs the state's 48 community colleges, has 11 members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. They include at least one faculty member and one community college trustee, Berry said. One student member is also selected by the board's Student Advisory Committee for a one-year term. Board meetings are held five times a year.

Bambenek will fill a partial term vacated by Cheryl Hyman, who resigned after stepping down as chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago last year. It's listed as expiring in June 2019.

Asked about the conflict-of-interest debate over newly elected Parkland College board member Rochelle Harden, who also works as a tenured English professor at Parkland, Bambenek said he would defer to the courts. Parkland filed a petition Friday asking a Champaign County judge to decide whether that dual role violates state law.

"The matter is being considered now by Judge Difanis, who will give the authoritative answer to that legal question," Bambenek said.