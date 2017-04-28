C-U, Danville both see March jobless numbers drop over 2016

CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate declined by about a percent in both the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas compared with a year ago.

In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, the unemployment rate declined from 5.4 percent a year ago to 4.5 percent in March, according to the latest unemployment report.

Non-farm employment increased by 500 jobs, with gains of 200 in manufacturing; 200 in transportation, warehousing and utilities; 200 in information; 100 in construction; 100 in professional and business services; and 100 in education-health services, and losses of 300 in wholesale trade and 300 in retail trade.

In the Danville area, the unemployment rate declined from 7.9 percent a year ago to 6.4 percent in March.

Non-farm employment decreased by 300, with gains of 100 in retail trade, and losses of 100 in construction and mining, 100 in financial activities, 100 in education-health services and 100 in other services.

The Champaign-Urbana area unemployment rate remains below the state's rate of 4.7 percent, while the Danville rate remains higher. The national not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in March.

Within Champaign County, both Champaign and Urbana have an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

The city of Danville's rate is at 6.9 percent.

Around the area

Local, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates: