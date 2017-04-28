Clergy Corner, April 28, 2017

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Centennial grad and newly ordained Catholic priest the Rev. Michael Pica stands near his bike while speaking at an assembly Thursday at the High School of to St. Thomas More in Champaign as part of his 'Priests Pedaling for Prayers' initiative. He came up with the idea for him and two fellow priests to ride their bikes throughout the diocese — 320 miles total — over five days.

The first time the Rev. MICHAEL PICA pondered a path to the priesthood was during a childhood visit to dear old grandma's house in Abingdon, south of Galesburg, with his four brothers.

"My Italian grandmother would always ask us five boys: 'Who in the family is going to be the priest?'" he says with a chuckle. "That's what started the whole thing."

Little did anyone in the family know back then of NICOLINA PICA's prognosticative powers.

After moving to Champaign in the fifth grade, becoming a Holy Cross parishioner at age 9, getting involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while at Centennial and going on a Catholic retreat while a college freshman at Bradley, Pica heard the call. It started with a question from the chaplain of the St. Joseph Catholic Newman Center on Bradley's campus.

"He asked 'Have you ever thought of ...' and before he finished, I knew he was going to say '... the priesthood.' That was the light-bulb moment," says Pica, who was ordained at age 27, served his first mass at Holy Cross last May, and was soon assigned to St. Patrick Church of Merna of Bloomington and St. Mary of Downs.

Nationwide, he was one of 548 Catholic priests ordained in 2016 — down by 47 from the year before and part of a decades-long spiral that's left the church with about 37,000 American priests. (There were 60,000 in 1965).

Which brings us to Thursday, when Pica was back in his hometown. He arrived by bike, along with fellow Peoria diocese clergy members ADAM CESAREK and TOM OTTO, part of a 320-mile journey called "Priests Pedaling for Prayers" that began Monday in Rock Island and ends with a noon stop today at Danville's Schlarman Academy.

It was all Pica's idea. Among the goals of the diocese-wide ride, which has included multiple meetings and events with school kids: to show a perspective of the profession you don't get to view from your pew.

Or, as the Catholic News Service put it in a preview, "to show people that priesthood is a wonderful life."

And maybe even recruit a few future Michael Picas along the way.

"Biking is something we really love to do," he says. "By going places, we're showing kids and their parents: You still get to do some of the enjoyable things in life, even as a priest."