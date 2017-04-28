Garth Brooks superfan will be at all 4 shows this weekend

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Jamie Elson of Bismarck poses with a poster she'll bring to all four Garth Brooks concerts that she'll be attending this weekend at State Farm Center. Elson has seen Garth in concert more than 30 times, including six times in one weekend when he kicked off his comeback tour in Chicago in 2014.

BISMARCK — What could top seeing Garth Brooks in concert this weekend?

How about seeing him four times?

Jamie Elson of Bismarck scored tickets to not one, not two, not three, but all four of the country music megastar's performances at State Farm Center.

"I tell everyone I can't wait to breathe that Garth air," said Elson, who is attending three of the four shows — including tonight's — with her best bud and fellow superfan, Jennifer Crawley, who's also going to all four.

Just how big of a fan is Elson?

— The 37-year-old, who works for ONI Risk Partners in Danville, has seen him in concert more than 30 times. The first time was at his last appearance at the former Assembly Hall in 1997, when she was a 17-year-old senior at Bismarck-Henning High School.

"We took the whole family," recalled Elson's mother, Amber Atwell, who never dreamed her daughter would see the five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year in Las Vegas, Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Columbus and Louisville. Elson also attended a star-studded concert in Nashville last October, where Brooks celebrated his seven diamond albums.

"People ask why I go to so many shows. I say, 'Go to one, and you'll know why,'" Elson said, adding that despite being a music icon who plays to massive crowds, Brooks comes across as a humble, "regular guy," who cares about his fans.

— Four shows in one weekend isn't even Elson's personal best. When Brooks came out of a 13-year retirement in September 2014, she saw him six times at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Another weekend, she also saw four shows in Pittsburgh.

— Elson's high school senior class chose "The River" as its class song. Later, her dad twirled her around the dance floor to "The Dance" at her wedding reception.

And she and husband Jeremy named their now 12-year-old son Tuff and now 8-year-old daughter Gentry.

"We call her 'G' for Garth, and the 'T' is for Tricia," she explained.

****

Elson grew up listening to the country crooners of her mom and dad Cliff's day like George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash. But she didn't follow a particular artist until she heard a Garth Brooks song on the radio.

She was 10. That same year, Brooks, then a rising star, played the Georgetown Fair. While Elson missed the show, a former co-worker was among the local fans who packed the grandstand.

"She likes to rub it in," said Elson, whose dream of attending a concert came true seven years later in Champaign.

Elson's immediate family and maternal grandmother didn't have the best seats. But 20 years later, she vividly remembers the show.

"When he came out from the piano, I bawled like a baby," she said. "I still cry when he comes on stage."

Her seats have gotten a little better. She sat in the front row at a St. Louis concert and touched Brooks' boot.

She sat in the third row when he performed on his Feb. 7 birthday in Pittsburgh.

She also managed to get his attention and hand him a gift of M&Ms and a card from another fan, whom she met at a previous concert and became friends with, who sat further back.

"Our hands touched," Elson said, sounding as though she might swoon at the memory.

When she and Crawley attended two shows at Yankee Stadium in November 2016, she was filmed wearing her I (heart) Garth tank top and waving a pink, heart-shaped sign her daughter made that says, "To make you feel my love. Give my mom a hug." The footage made it onto the live show that aired on DirecTV in February.

"I had no idea ... until my phone started blowing up," said Elson, who was in Indianapolis on a business trip. "Everyone said, 'You're on TV.' I cried."

At that same show, one of her other signs — for fiddle player Jimmy Mattingly — caught Brooks' eye.

"Garth always announces his band members. When he saw it, he said, 'Look, Jimmy's got his own fans.'"

The only thing that's eluded Elson: A meet-and-greet with the legend.

"So many people have said he's just as wonderful in person ... and Garth hugs are wonderful. I want one," she said longingly.

****

Elson feared she would miss seeing Brooks' return to Champaign. When tickets went on sale, she went online and put two Row 5 seats in her shopping cart.

Then "the system froze, and I lost them," said Elson, who ended up getting 100-level seats for Saturday night the next day.

Her husband will be her date for that show. He said he knew of her Garth addiction when they started dating.

"I see how much my wife enjoys it, and as long as it makes her happy, I don't really mind," he said.

Jeremy Elson also saw Brooks perform in Champaign in 1997. More recently, he went with his wife to see him in Chicago and Nashville, and the couple and Elson's parents saw Brooks' last show at the Wynn Las Vegas in January 2014.

"I like his music. (But) I don't like it as much as my wife," Jeremy said, adding he actually likes the album Brooks made as his alter-ego, Chris Gaines.

Elson and Crawley have Row 6 seats for tonight's concert. The two will take Gentry to the Saturday afternoon show to see Brooks' wife, Tricia Yearwood, perform.

"She's a Tricia fan," Elson said of her daughter, who made her own sign — "This princess has flowers for the queen," Brooks' nickname for his wife — and hopes to present her idol with a bouquet.

Then, the Atwells will join Elson, her daughter and Crawley on Sunday night.

"I actually bought their tickets for their 45th wedding anniversary," Elson said, admitting she has the better seats.

"She's the bigger fan," Amber Atwell said with a laugh. Going to "his concerts is what she's known for."

While friends and relatives have fun teasing her daughter about her "super fandom," Atwell thinks it's neat.

"She's met a lot of fellow fans from all over the country, and they have become friends," Atwell said, adding a woman from Finland is flying to Champaign and meeting her daughter and Crawley for dinner before the show.