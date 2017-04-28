Gun possession, cocaine charges for Champaign man

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Marc C. Johns

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed a gun and cocaine when police approached him to talk Thursday has been charged with three felony offenses.

Marc C. Johns, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, was charged Friday with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said officers from the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force saw Johns, who had been the subject of a drug investigation, in a car about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bloomington Road.

Knowing his license was revoked, police stopped the car and arrested him.

As part of the arrest procedure, they searched him and the car and found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat. In other places in the car they found about eight grams of cannabis and 11 bags of suspected crack cocaine that weighed about 6.6 grams.

A police report said Johns admitted to police that he owned the gun, the cannabis and the crack cocaine.

Because of prior convictions, Johns is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Court records show he has convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, aggravated driving under the influence and driving under revocation.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court June 6.