Honoring her legacy of service

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial High School seniors Nellie Haug and Grant Thurman were in second grade on that awful April day in 2007 when 32 people, including Austin Cloyd, were killed in a shooting at Virginia Tech.

Haug and Thurman didn't know Miss Cloyd, a Centennial graduate, and they don't remember a whole lot about that day.

"That was so long ago," Thurman said.

"I was really, really little," Haug said.

That doesn't mean Haug and Thurman don't know about Miss Cloyd. They've heard stories from old friends, classmates, teachers and family members. And what they've learned is that Miss Cloyd packed a great deal of community service into her 18 years.

Haug and Thurman, members of the Champaign Rotary's Interact Club that Miss Cloyd was a part of at Centennial, will honor her memory on Saturday, along with about 80 of their classmates and dozens more from the community.

On the 10th annual Austin's Day of Service, they'll be scattered throughout the community — painting fences, packaging food for the needy, volunteering at the humane society and performing other good deeds in Austin Cloyd's memory.

"It means so much. I love this organization so much, serving is super important and to be able to honor someone through that is really great," Haug said. "I think it's really amazing that it's the 10th anniversary celebrating this. All those years ago, so many people wanted to honor Austin in this way and to see it through the entire the community is such a great way to honor her memory."

Hearing Miss Cloyd's story and learning more about the massacre at Virginia Tech has had an impact on Thurman.

"She was dedicated to this type of work and it's made me want to be more involved in the community and I love doing that," he said.

Interact is an organization that students are invited to join late in the junior years based on their GPA or teacher recommendations. The organization, which meant a great deal to Miss Cloyd during her time at Centennial, gives today's members an opportunity to better understand what she was all about and the impact she left with her service.

"A lot of these kids in Interact are Austin's age when she passed away and that kind of hits them," said Alyssa Anderson, a Centennial teacher and the club's sponsor. "They're going to be going too college next year and knowing she was in the prime of her life helps them to realize that life is short and you need to spend time doing things that really matter."

The dandy dozen

The organizations that will be served Saturday during the 10th annual Austin's Day of Service:

Center for Women in Transition

Champaign County Humane Society

Champaign County Nursing Home

Champaign Park District

Crisis Nursery

Developmental Services Center

Family Services of Champaign County

Habitat For Humanity

Habitat ReStore

Pregnancy Resource Center

Society for Hooved Animals Rescue

Unit 4 Schools