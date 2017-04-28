LIVE! Garth Brooks in C-U
Before he takes the stage for four sold-out concerts at State Farm Center, the country music megastar is chatting with media types.
WDWS 1400-AM is carrying the 3 p.m. news conference live with Tim Ditman, Carol Vorel and Ed Bond on hand. LISTEN HERE.
Later, Brooks will sit down for a 1-on-1 with our radio crew.
Brooks, who last performed in C-U in 1997, remains a popular draw in town. Friday's concert starts at 7 p.m. followed by 3 p.m and 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Comments
