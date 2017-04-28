Man charged with Rantoul break-in

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Wilbert Andujar-Ramos

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man is due back in court in June after being charged with breaking into a Rantoul home.

Wilbert Andujar-Ramos, 26, of County Road 3000 N, was charged Thursday with residential burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane in Rantoul sometime Tuesday.

A Rantoul police report said an air conditioner had been pried out of a window of the mobile home by the intruder, who then stole a television and a speaker system. The residents reported the burglary to police early Wednesday.

Outside the home, Rantoul police found a backpack that contained items that led police to Andujar-Ramos.

The report said Andujar-Ramos admitted breaking into the home so that he could take items to support his addiction to crack cocaine. He told officers he sold the television and speakers to buy crack.

If convicted of residential burglary, Andujar-Ramos faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.