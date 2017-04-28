Man charged with Rantoul break-in
URBANA — A rural Rantoul man is due back in court in June after being charged with breaking into a Rantoul home.
Wilbert Andujar-Ramos, 26, of County Road 3000 N, was charged Thursday with residential burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home in the 1200 block of Cypress Lane in Rantoul sometime Tuesday.
A Rantoul police report said an air conditioner had been pried out of a window of the mobile home by the intruder, who then stole a television and a speaker system. The residents reported the burglary to police early Wednesday.
Outside the home, Rantoul police found a backpack that contained items that led police to Andujar-Ramos.
The report said Andujar-Ramos admitted breaking into the home so that he could take items to support his addiction to crack cocaine. He told officers he sold the television and speakers to buy crack.
If convicted of residential burglary, Andujar-Ramos faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.