So long, and thanks for all the gyros

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in nearly 35 years, Matt Mortenson doesn't know what he'll be doing next week.

The longtime Zorba's owner sold the Campustown institution to Alex and Eleni Anastasiadis, and Mortenson's last day is today. The Anastasiadises take over Saturday.

"They're planning on keeping things the same. They'll do as they see (fit) going down the road, but they want to keep it the same," Mortenson said Thursday. "Two of my daughters who work here will stay a little while to help them."

Mortenson, 60, sold Zorba's because he wants to start a new chapter in his life, but he doesn't have anything lined up at the moment.

"Next week, I'll be working on my resume and start applying for jobs," he said. "Hopefully, I'll take a few days and get a little vacation in, a little chance to relax, but I'm obviously kind of a workaholic."

Zorba's, at 627 E. Green St., opened in 1973, and Mortenson has worked there since 1982. He bought it in 1997.

"It's a little weird after getting up every day and coming here and this being my little place," he said. "It was always more a home away from home in a sense. I spent so much time here."

A lot has changed in Campustown since he became a restaurant owner.

"When I bought it in '97, there was probably six or seven restaurants on this 600 block," he said. "There's at least 17 now."

And campus isn't as busy during football season, though Mortenson is hopeful Lovie Smith will help turn that around.

"The crazy football Saturdays were a lot of fun," he said.

Mortenson also misses the weekly jazz nights that he couldn't get going again after Zorba's closed for a year following a March 2011 fire.

When it finally did reopen, though, Mortenson was blown away by his customers' response.

"My daughter and I worked 21 days straight of 17-hour days. I've never seen a place that busy in my life," he said. "People waited an hour to get something to eat. I sliced 4,000 pounds of meat in the first 16 days we were reopened. That's 2 tons."

Mortenson said he has been blessed with plenty of regulars and has stayed in touch with a lot of the people he has hired over the years.

"I've gotten a lot of hugs this week, which is really nice," he said. "They like Zorba's, but they've gotten really attached to my family, being here for so many years."