Tom's #Mailbag, April 28, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag here

This week: the possibility of a White Sox Conversation, elected officials' tax returns, Ebertfest finances, Carol Ammons' political decision, a big Danville warehouse, polling place costs, and fast food and slower food restaurants.

Ebertfest financials

"What is the name of the entity that actually runs Ebertfest? Is it a not-for-profit or profit?

"How much money actually comes in from: advertisement sales, donations or sponsors, ticket sales and other revenue. Besides actual expenses are the guests (actors, producers, directors, etc) compensated? What kind of monies are paid to them? Is Chaz Ebert compensated beyond expenses?

"Tom, I am just curious and don't see anything wrong with the above folks being compensated. Wondering what it takes to bring an actress from France to C-U, for example."

We turned the question over to Casey Ludwig, assistant director of Roger Ebert's Film Festival at the University of Illinois College of Media.

"The formal name is Roger Ebert's Film Festival. All finances are run through the University of Illinois College of Media. The actual festival is a team effort," she said. "The College of Media coordinates all the logistics, and handles all details of sponsorships, advertising, marketing, budgets, procurement, travel, etc. and works closely with the Virginia Theatre on all aspects of the festival.

"Nate Kohn, festival director, and Chaz Ebert, co-founder, producer and host, select the films, help secure film prints, invite guests, set the schedule, decide panel topics, theme/dedication and emcee the event."

It is a not-for-profit organization, she said.

Numbers are approximate as we don't have final 2017 numbers, said Ludwig. But advertisement sales yield nothing for the festival because ads in the program go to fund the production of the program, which is produced by Illini Media.

The breakdown of revenue is 60 percent from donations or sponsors, 30 percent from ticket sales and 10 percent from "other."

Chaz Ebert is not compensated beyond her expenses, said Ludwig

"We do not compensate filmmaker guests. The only people who were compensated were the musicians, as they were brought in as performers, not as representatives of a movie," Ludwig said. "The filmmaker and other special guests invited do not require compensation as the reputation of this festival — and this community — are so welcoming. The festival does cover their airfare and accommodation."

Ammons' future

"If Carol Ammons decides to run for a congressional seat and loses, will she automatically lose her state representative seat?"

Not automatically, but a lot of things would have to happen in order for her to run for both seats in the same year.

First, if state Rep. Ammons runs for Congress in the March 2018 Democratic primary, she cannot also run for the Illinois House in the same primary. She can run only for one seat in the same election.

But it's theoretically possible, according to an elections lawyer I spoke with, that she could lose the congressional primary in the spring and then get appointed to run for her old House seat if the person who won the seat opted not to run.

I'm not suggesting that is being considered, but it is a possibility. And we have seen some pretty odd political circumstances in recent years, including an incumbent congressman who won a primary election but then dropped out of the race less than a month later.

And just to be clear, even if Ammons were to lose her congressional race in March, she'll still be state representative until January 2019.

Danville warehouse

"There is a large dry storage-type building just north of I-74 near Lynch Road (I believe the sign says 'PSC Corporation' or something similar) which was put up a number of years ago. Initially it had signage for a potash facility. Later large storage tanks were added. I have never seen any activity at the large building, though. Is it in use?"

PSW Inc. or Prairie States Warehouse, is owned by Greg Allen of Homer, and is very much an active place, said manager Kevin Bodine.

It stores, sells and applies chemicals, mostly for agricultural use, including potash, urea, anhydrous ammonia and UAN (urea and ammonium nitrate).

At the time I talked to him, Bodine said the facility was awaiting a 90-car unit train that would keep his staff busy unloading its supply of farm chemicals.

UI precincts elections cost

"What was the total cost, and cost per vote of those who voted on April 4, for opening polling places for the nine college precincts? By the numbers on the Champaign County Clerk's website, there were roughly 370 total votes cast, but I believe that number includes all early voting numbers as well."

I suspect that Gordy Hulten, the county clerk, enjoys talking about this because the low turnout in the seven campus-area precincts confirmed his pre-election belief that they should have been consolidated into a single voting center at the Illini Union. But the county board overturned his move after a legal opinion from the state's attorney's office that said that Hulten's plan "is vulnerable to legal challenge" because of unclear statutes and voting rights concerns.

"We served a total of 132 voters on Election Day at those seven locations combined. The Illini Union served another 296 voters," he said in response to your question.

"For the April election, in addition to the Illini Union vote center, we operated seven normal precinct-based polling places. Each location had five election judges (at $200+ per judge), one tabulator, one VAT, two laptops and various other equipment. The direct costs of operating those polling places (salary, reimbursements, rent, supplies, etc) exceeds $10,000 for Election Day."

White Sox Conversation?

"Tom, even as a devoted White Sox fan, I sincerely enjoy watching J.J. Lockwood's 'Cubbie Conversation.' His analysis is on, and he does a great job capturing the sentiment of local Cubs fans no matter how new they may be to the game. So my question is: What are the chances that we can get a White Sox Conversation going? Sox Park is, after all, physically the closest MLB stadium to downtown Champaign (10 miles closer than Wrigley Field and 50 miles closer than Busch Stadium). So how about it? Can we give a tip of the cap to Champaign-Urbana's most-local team?"

Congratulations to you for staying with your team through some down years. Lockwood and the rest of us Cubs fans know what you're experiencing. The Cubs' bleak period (aka 95 percent of my lifetime) made it difficult to stay loyal but those who did finally got a payoff last year. It is said that the White Sox are on a similar trajectory and that you too may be only three or four years from becoming World Series contenders.

As for a White Sox Conversation, News-Gazette Editor Jim Rossow suggested he'd be open to a reader-submitted video about the South Siders. Send it to him and he said he's post it as a response to Lockwood's Cubbie Conversation.

FYI, I like your reference to "Sox Park." That's what we called old Comiskey Park when I was a kid.

First & Windsor

"At the intersection of 1st Street and Windsor Road in Champaign, the east/west traffic is only allowed to proceed one direction at a time. My recollection from several years ago is that this was done to help prevent accidents caused by the odd configuration of the intersection. Now that the new Carle facility has increased traffic at that intersection, isn't there some way, using updated technology, that the intersection could be remodeled to allow east/west traffic to flow in both directions at the same time?"

The current split phasing for east-west traffic was implemented back in the early 1990s to address safety issues with left turning traffic, said Chris Sokolowski of the Champaign Public Works Department.

"The main contributing factor to the crashes was the difficulty of a driver turning left heading in one direction to be able to see oncoming through traffic around a vehicle turning left coming from the opposite direction," he said. "In order to safely return to allowing vehicular traffic in both directions, left turn lanes would need to be added for east-west traffic on Windsor Road.

"Adding left turn lanes would need be accomplished through a capital improvements project and would involve signal modifications and widening of Windsor Road in the vicinity of the intersection to make room for the left turn lanes.

"There are many projects competing for limited capital funding and to date a project to improve the intersection of First and Windsor has not been funded in the City's 10-year Capital Improvements Plan."

Politicians' tax returns

"A lot of attention has been paid (rightly, in my opinion) to Donald Trump's refusal to disclose his tax returns. What about our state and federal representatives, though? Have Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Rodney Davis, Scott Bennett and Carol Ammons disclosed any of their tax returns to the public?"

Durbin used to, but it appears he no longer does.

None of the others do.

But Ashley Phelps, a spokeswoman for Davis, noted that "members of Congress are required to fill out financial disclosure forms, which I would argue is more transparent because it requires them to report debt and investments — things you won't necessarily see from tax returns. This is public information. You can look them up here: http://clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-search.aspx"

Restaurant site history

"What was in the building now housing the Urbana Garden Restaurant?"

The Urbana Garden Restaurant opened in 1994.

Before that, up to 1993, it was the Prairie Cafe Restaurant.

Before that it was a Red Wheel Restaurant.

Before that it was Annette's Homestead Restaurant.

School districts

"In regards to this story, in Saturday's edition, there isn't a 'Tolono' school district. Nor would there be a 'Paxton' school district or a 'Gibson City school district.' Unit 7 was formed decades ago, this is nothing new.

http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-04-22/property-tax-bills-will-soon-be-mail.html

No kidding?

You see, there are these people called editors who sometimes edit stories or headlines or graphics for length. And that's what was done with that chart.

But thanks for noticing.

Criminal Hill, revisited

"Just wondered why The News-Gazette keeps posting articles about Criminal Hill? I've been a resident at 810 E. Park, Urbana right on the same block of CH and can't relate. I understand why the term came about but I feel that it's important to also acknowledge that the area has changed for the better. My house was built 2.5 years ago and I love the area. Haven't had any issues and wouldn't rather be anywhere else. Would be nice to actually get perspectives from current residents when printing stories from before vs. now so folks can actually see the change."

Last week's mention — http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-04-21/toms-mailbag-april-21-2017.html — wasn't an article about "Criminal Hill." It was a response to a mailbag question about how the area got its name more than 100 years ago.

Volatile gas prices, revisited

"Thanks for taking my last question regarding volatile gasoline prices in the C-U area. As you may have noticed, the price of gas has again jumped significantly. From about $2.09/gal (April 19) to about $2.39/gal (April 20).

"I appreciate the response from Professor (Don) Fullerton. I do understand that gasoline (and other commodities) are subject to global influences. The main point of my question had to do with the fact that prices in the C-U area seem to jump significantly upward essentially overnight. I have never seen a corresponding jump downward in prices. If consumer/global expectations can be used to 'explain' price volatility, then I should think one should expect prices to move both up and down in similar patterns. That does not appear to happen in this area.

"I also happen to discuss this issue with many of my colleagues around the country, and I take note of gas prices during my regular travels. The pattern here in C-U is unusual in my experience.

Thanks."

Hilly park

"Within the Dana Colbert Park in Savoy, there is a very large hill with a steep climb up on all sides. Does the park district use a special mower to clip the grass? Looks like it would be a dangerous endeavor."

No special equipment is needed, said Jesse Stephens, Savoy's public works operations superintendent. The village has several different mowers and each can handle the hill, he said.

Wanted: More fast food

"In the past, in The News-Gazette, there have been articles about Checkers and Jack In the Box coming to town. What happened? Are they still planning to come?"

After repeated attempts to get both firms to comment on their plans, I have given up.

My bet is they're not coming here, at least for a while.

We reported in 2012 that San Diego-based Jack in the Box was looking at the Champaign market.

"We already have a high level of brand awareness in the area due to our presence in contiguous markets like St. Louis and Indianapolis," Grant Kreutzer, director of franchise licensing and recruitment for Jack in the Box, said at the time.

As for Checkers, we reported last year that Bruce Kim, director of franchise development for Checkers and Rally's Restaurants, said the company was in the process of awarding a franchise for up to three new Checkers restaurants in the area.

"There is plenty of room to grow, and we are trying to build several locations in Champaign-Urbana," Kim said. "Our studies show we have room for three stores, with our growth franchise-driven."

But no one is saying anything now.

WDWS online

"Does WDWS no longer offer a listen live option?"

You can still listen live, said station General Manager Mike Haile.

Just go to the website ... http://www.news-gazette.com/wdws .. and click on "Listen Now."