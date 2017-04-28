Top of the Morning, April 28, 2017

Photo by: Provided Donna Pepper's twice-a-year One Week Boutique is back at Champaign's Leonhard Recreation Center starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Donna Pepper's One Week Boutique is still going strong — the twice-a-year event is scheduled for this weekend at Champaign's Leonhard Recreation Center. It opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

But the Illinois graduate admits part of her attention is on the Green Bay Packers. Particularly, the team's rookie long snapper, her son Taybor.

Donna, husband Cam (a former Illini offensive lineman) and the family helped Taybor move into the Packers facility in Green Bay on April 18.

The Peppers went on a tour of Lambeau Field.

"We did a little shopping in the pro shop," said Pepper, while wearing a Packers hat and sweatshirt. "It's saving me a lot of money because Packers green is the same color as Michigan State green. (Taybor Pepper played for the Spartans.)

Taybor Pepper signed a three-year contract with the Packers during the off-season. Brett Goode, Green Bay's long snapper from 2008-16, is no longer with the team. Pepper and rookie Derek Hart are the only long snappers on the roster.

The Packers set up Taybor Pepper in a local hotel for 59 days. He works out with the team and is paid $215 each day. He will be given a full salary if he makes the final roster.

The Peppers are hopeful.

"With their veteran snapper not being there, it is wide open," Donna Pepper said. "It's basicaly his job to lose. He is the one they went after and that they wanted."

During Taybor's college career, the Peppers attended every Michigan State game, home and away.

If Taybor remains with the Packers, the plan will be to see as many games as possible. The Peppers live in Saline, Mich. The game at Detroit will be a breeze. So will short trips to Cincinnati and Chicago. Green Bay is an eight-hour drive from Saline.

"When your games are on Saturday in college, it's perfect," Donna Pepper said. "These games are mostly Sunday, and Cam has to work on Monday."

Cam Pepper is in corporate sales with the Detroit Red Wings.

