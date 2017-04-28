UPDATED: flash flood watch, river warnings issued for this weekend

New 4/28/17 1:38 p.m.:



The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Sangamon River in Piatt County. More from the weather service:

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

1100 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017

...The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood

warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County

.Heavy rain of up to 4 to 6 inches is expected for this weekend with

the bulk of it falling on Saturday. This will cause appreciable rises

along the Sangamon River into next week. Please remain aware of river

levels in your area and keep up with the latest forecast information.

The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil

moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding.

Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation.

ILC147-290600-

/O.NEW.KILX.FL.W.0024.170430T0852Z-000000T0000Z/

/MNTI2.2.ER.170430T0852Z.170502T1200Z.000000T0000Z.NR/

1100 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Sangamon River at Monticello.

* From late Saturday night until further notice.

* At 900 AM Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning and

continue to rise to near 18.8 feet by Tuesday morning.

* Impact...At 20.0 feet...Damage begins in Monticello.

Fld Observed Forecast 6AM

Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon

Sangamon River

Monticello 13 7.5 Fri 9 AM 7.5 14.2 17.7

**



New 4/28/17:



The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Vermilion River in Vermilion County. More from the weather service:

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

1003 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017

...The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood

warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana...

Vermilion River near Danville affecting Vermilion and Vermillion

Counties

.Heavy rain is expected for this weekend with rainfall totals of up

to 3 to 5 inches. This will cause appreciable rises along the

Vermilion River into next week. Please remain aware of river levels in

your area and keep up with the latest forecast information.

The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil

moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding.

Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation.

ILC183-INC165-290503-

/O.NEW.KILX.FL.W.0020.170430T1232Z-170503T1950Z/

/DNVI2.2.ER.170430T1232Z.170501T1800Z.170503T1350Z.NO/

1003 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Vermilion River near Danville.

* From Sunday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

* At 945 AM Friday the stage was 5.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to

rise to near 26.0 feet by Monday afternoon.The river will fall

below flood stage by Wednesday morning.

* Impact...At 26.0 feet...Flooding begins downstream in Eugene and

Cayuga Indiana.

Fld Observed Forecast 6AM

Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon

Vermilion River

Danville 18 5.4 Fri 10 AM 4.9 17.6 25.4

**



Original story 4/27/17:



The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for East Central Illinois this weekend. More from the weather service:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND...

.A frontal system will stall out over Illinois this weekend

providing several periods of heavy rainfall beginning Friday Night

and extending through Sunday Night.

ILZ038-042>046-048-051>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-280345-

/O.NEW.KILX.FF.A.0001.170429T0000Z-170501T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

McLean-Logan-De Witt-Piatt-Champaign-Vermilion-Menard-Sangamon-

Christian-Macon-Moultrie-Douglas-Coles-Edgar-Shelby-Cumberland-

Clark-Effingham-Jasper-Crawford-Clay-Richland-Lawrence-

Including the cities of Bloomington, Normal, Lincoln, Clinton,

Monticello, Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Petersburg, Springfield,

Taylorville, Decatur, Sullivan, Tuscola, Charleston, Mattoon,

Paris, Shelbyville, Greenup, Marshall, Effingham, Newton,

Robinson, Flora, Olney, and Lawrenceville

241 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2017

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, east

central Illinois, and southeast Illinois, including the

following areas, in central Illinois, Christian, De Witt,

Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon, and Shelby. In

east central Illinois, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland,

Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Vermilion. In southeast

Illinois, Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and

Richland.

* From Friday evening through Monday morning

* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected over the weekend. By

Monday morning between three and five inches of rainfall is

expected in an area near I-55 southeastward through much of

central and southeast Illinois. Locally heavier amounts are

possible between I-55 and I-57. At the current time the

heaviest rain is expected overnight Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Barker

