Urbana couple donates 29 acres of farmland for use as park

URBANA — An Urbana couple, long associated with the Urbana parks, have donated 29 acres to the Urbana Parks Foundation for what eventually will become the city's sixth-largest park.

The gift by Nancy and Fred Delcomyn was announced Thursday night at the annual meeting of the parks foundation at the Urbana Country Club.

Nancy Delcomyn was recently re-elected to another six-year term on the Urbana park board. She was first elected in 1993. Fred Delcomyn is president of the parks foundation.

The property, now being actively farmed, is at the southwest corner of Illinois 130 and Windsor Road in far southeast Urbana.

The Delcomyns have directed that net income from the farming operations will be shared by the park district and the foundation, with three-quarters of the annual income going toward development of the park and one-quarter going to the unrestricted use of the foundation.

Nancy Delcomyn said the couple purchased the land about 10 years ago from the late Urbana attorney Nolan Craver with the long-term goal of giving it to the park district.

"We bought it for a park. It was Fred's idea," she said. "Fred is a very foresightful person."

There's no timeline, she said, for it to become a park.

"It might be 30 years before it's developed and they will, I assume, choose to farm it until they have time and money to develop it," she said. "We're probably not going to be around by the time it's an up-and-running park.

"The only idea we've put in their mind is that it be a natural area. But it's silly to put stipulations on it because you don't know how things are going to be by the time they're getting ready to build it."

The land likely will be developed as a park with a native prairie or savanna environment, said park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett.

"The gift will make future development of the city of Urbana a more attractive option," he said. "Parks and natural areas in proximity to developed land — especially residential properties — increase land values, offer environmental protections and attract visitors from both local community and the surrounding region."

"This is a wonderful gift," said Michael Walker, president of the park board. "It will expand the UPD's natural area holdings and give us a prime park site ahead of development in the area. In the century-plus history of the Urbana Park District, generous donors have played a vital role."

"The donors have taken a long view of development," added Steve Rugg, vice president of the parks foundation board. "They have made their gift with the understanding that development may take some time. Yet they chose to make the gift now, meaning that the revenue it will generate can be used to help cover future development costs and can also provide the foundation with support for continued resource development."

Given farmland prices, the potential for future residential development in the nearby area and the income stream the gift will provide until the park is developed, Rugg estimated the total value of the gift at "very close to $600,000."

Green acres

At 29 acres, the new park donated by Nancy and Fred Delcomyn will be about 2.5 times the size of Blair Park or Carle Park once it is developed. Only five Urbana Parks are larger than the land donated Thursday:

Crystal Lake

Meadowbrook

Judge Webber

Busey Woods

Weaver