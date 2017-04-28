Used-bike sale postponed to May 6 because of weather
|
CHAMPAIGN — A community used-bike sale to benefit the Kickapoo Rail Trail, scheduled for Saturday at Champaign Cycle, is being postponed because of the rainy forecast for this weekend.
The new date for the sale is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
The Kickapoo Rail Trail project eventually will connect Urbana and the west side of Danville with a recreational trail that for the most part parallels U.S. 150. The first segment of the trail, between Urbana and St. Joseph, is scheduled to open in July.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.