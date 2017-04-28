Victim in Danville shooting ID'd

DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified Thursday’s fatal shooting victim as 25-year-old Justin E. Jones, of Danville.

McFadden said preliminary autopsy results show Mr. Jones died of a gunshot wound.

Danville police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred early afternoon in the 1600 block of East Fairchild St. on the southwest edge of the Fair Oaks housing complex.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said no arrests have been made.

Police responded to the area at 12:45 p.m. after getting a call that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they were told a victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Mr. Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 2 p.m.

Police said the shooting apparently occurred after two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic accident. They said people in the vehicles apparently got into an argument, which escalated into the shooting.

Shortly after the initial call for the shooting, another officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Voorhees and Jackson streets, but the driver sped off. Police chased it west toward Logan Avenue near Presence United Samaritans Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to turn into an alley in the 600 block of Sheridan Street, but struck a decorative rock. The occupants got out and fled on foot.

Police arrested three subjects, and the driver was held for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call Danville police detectives at 217-431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.