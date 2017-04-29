Bike to Work (or Campus) Day set Tuesday
Tuesday is the day to leave the car at home for Bike to Work (or Campus) Day.
Ten welcome stations across the community will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. offering free snacks, coffee and Bike Month 2017 T-shirts to cyclists.
Organized by Champaign County Bikes, the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the University of Illinois and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, the community-wide event encourages residents to celebrate the fun of biking to work.
You can register for free online to get a T-shirt. More information is at cubikemonth.weebly.com.
This year's donations will go to a Earn-a-Bike program. The program also provides bicycles for low-income and high-school-age participants to fix up.
The participant will fix and learn about the bike before earning it.
Bike to School Day this year is May 10.
Comments
