On Gateway Exchange developer's list: Restaurant, gas station

Photo by: Niko Dugan illustration/The News-Gazette A map of the sites of Carle at the Fields and the Gateway Exchange development, and the Champaign city limits, on either side of the Interstate 57/Curtis Road interchange in the extreme southwest of the city. Imagery courtesy Champaign County GIS Consortium, DigitalGlobe, USDA Farm Service Agency and Google. Image

CHAMPAIGN — A restaurant and gas station with convenience store could be the first commercial developments on the way to join Carle at the Curtis Road interchange at Interstate 57.

Developers of the new Gateway Exchange planned for the southeast quadrant at the interchange have contracts in place for both businesses but won't be finalizing the deals until an annexation agreement is worked out and approved with the city, according to Tim Harrington, commercial services director for Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire.

Harrington's firm has been marketing 11 lots in a development named Gateway Exchange at the interchange, and eight are remaining, he said.

He declined to identify which restaurant and gas station/convenience store will be taking the land before the annexation agreement is approved with the city.

But he said he expects that process to begin soon. And if all goes well, construction of those businesses could both start and be completed next year, he said.

The entire Gateway Exchange development would take up about 24 acres south and west of Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy, which is at the corner of Duncan and Curtis roads, according to Jeff Marino, a senior planner with the city.

This development land isn't yet contiguous to the city, and it must be contiguous before it can be annexed, he said. However, the city line is close, and a handful of properties in the vicinity have expressed interest in development. The annexation of one property to the north would make it contiguous, he said.

Before any construction can begin, zoning will require a neighborhood meeting in which the developers must outline their proposals, hear feedback from neighbors and resolve any potential issues, Marino said.

Harrington said Gateway Express' developer is an investor group that bought the land.

The "sold" lots face Curtis Road, just west of a street between the development and the church, according to the marketing brochure. The planned access will be from a signalized intersection at Duncan Road and the main entrance street.

The Carle health system's project, Carle at the Fields, is being built at the northwest quadrant of the I-57/Curtis Road interchange.

Construction of an administrative building is already underway, with plans for two more to join it. One, already approved by state regulators, will be the relocated Carle SurgiCenter. The other is a new medical-office building, a project expected to be up before the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board for approval in September.