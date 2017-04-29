Marchers demand action on climate change

CHAMPAIGN — Environmentalists slammed politicians at a climate rally Saturday.

It was weather, a flash flood watch, not climate, that forced several groups to change their plans from a march at West Side Park to an indoor event at Champaign's Grace Lutheran Church.

After the speakers, there was a smaller march.

About 250 people attended the Champaign-Urbana People's Climate March; some had mistakenly gone to the park, others said.

The climate advocates were hardest on Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, whom they criticized for a lack of public meetings here.

A photo cutout of Davis asked "Where's Rodney?"

"I don't trust anybody in Washington, or Springfield," said Ernie Axelrod of Urbana, who was perusing literature from iMatter, a student group founded a decade ago as Kids vs. Global Warming.

The Sierra Club was a primary sponsor of the climate march. A member of the local chapter's executive committee, Alice Englebretsen, said before the event that it marked the anniversary of 100 days of President Trump's administration.

She said the climate event was on a fitting day to talk about human intervention in climate, because of Trump administration actions that reverse President Obama's decisions protecting federal land and water, as well as other measures affecting pollution controls.

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who has formed a committee to explore taking on Davis in the next election, also blasted Trump.

Lan R. Richart, co-director of the Eco-Justice Collaborative, said the president's avowals of support for coal mining jobs are misplaced, since the jobs diminishing all over the country — and now minimal in this state — are dangerous and could be replaced with safer occupations in green energy.

"We don't want anybody to lose their job," he said.

The collaborative relocated from Chicago to Champaign, he said, to be closer to the fossil fuel industry in central and southern Illinois.

He noted the closest of all is the Middle Fork River, Illinois' only National Scenic River.

Richart said his group has concerns about toxic coal ash in the river's floodplain by utility companies — most recently Dynegy, for decades, near Kickapoo State Park, and 12 miles from Danville.

The collaborative's co-director, Pamela J. Richart, told of a trip to the southern Illinois town of Benld, a town built on coal mining, where even the mayor's house is endangered by subsidence.

Carol Hays, executive director of the 50-year-old Prairie Rivers Network, spoke about the danger of plastic — for instance, bags blown by the wind, in our waterways — and noted that water from almost all rivers in Illinois eventually ends up in the Mississippi, and from there to the Gulf of Mexico.

Even eco-friendly clothes that contain recycled plastic micro-filaments have drawbacks to the watery wildlife when they shed the plastic, she said.

State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, summed up much of the conversation when he said that politicians should not be deciding issues dealing with the environment based on information from lobbyists and special interests.

It "shouldn't be politicians, it should be scientists" who are the leading force in deciding climate issues, he said.

Before the speeches and an abbreviated march, there was music — Meadowhawk with Amanda Ramey, Claire Johnson and Matt Turino, playing bluegrass.

Their last song: "Black-eyed Susan," a wildflower.