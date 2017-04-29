Milford man killed in Vermilion County car wreck

ARMSTRONG — A Milford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Vermilion County early Saturday.

Illinois State Police report that the 51-year-old man was driving south on Illinois 49, about five miles north of Armstrong, just after 4 a.m. when his car left the road to the east.

Police said the driver was traveling above the speed limit when he overcorrected and went off the road again and into the west ditch.

The car overturned and came to rest on its side in the adjacent field. The driver was unresponsive.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to an area hospital. His name has not been released.



