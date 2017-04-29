UPDATE: Milford man killed in car wreck ID'd

ARMSTRONG — A Milford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Vermilion County early Saturday.

Illinois State Police report that 51-year-old Kevin T. Perkins was driving south on Illinois 49, about five miles north of Armstrong, just after 4 a.m. when his car left the road to the east.

Police said Mr. Perkins was traveling above the speed limit when he overcorrected and went off the road again and into the west ditch.

The car overturned and came to rest on its side in the adjacent field. Mr. Perkins was unresponsive.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m., according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.

No autopsy will be performed but an inquest may be held at a later date.

The death is being investigated by the Northrup's office and state police from District 10.