Other Related Content Through the years: Champaign County Pillars of the Bar

They have 259 years of legal experience in such niches as drainage, corporate, family, civil and criminal law. They have all been active in the local and state bar associations for numerous years. They range in age from a tender 61 to a venerable 82. Two have retired and four are still hard at it. They are the 2017 Champaign County Pillars of the Bar who will be honored by their legal colleagues May 3 at the annual Law Day dinner.

MARC ANSEL

A graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, Ansel, 67, of Urbana, has practiced in Champaign for all 43 years he's been licensed. In that time, he has been affiliated with seven different firms.

A highly respected civil litigator, Ansel concentrates in business and commercial litigation. He is licensed to practice in all Illinois courts, all federal districts, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ansel defended the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in a high-profile personal injury lawsuit that went to trial last year. A jury awarded $9.85 million to a Mahomet woman who lost both legs in a 2015 accident with a bus.

Ansel has been involved in a number of community groups, most notably as a long-time supporter of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

WILLIAM BRINKMANN

Brinkmann, of Champaign, is a civil litigator, primarily for defendants, with extensive jury trial experience in state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate levels.

Admitted to the bar in 1974, the 69-year-old UI College of Law graduate has been with the firm of Thomas, Mamer & Haughey in Champaign his entire career.

He served in the Marine Corps, both on active duty and in the reserves between his undergraduate and law degrees at the UI.

Among his notable clients are the Carle Foundation, Christie Clinic and the UI Board of Trustees.

Brinkmann has taught pretrial litigation and health care law to law school students and has been active in a number of community organizations, including the Champaign County Freedom Celebration, the Illini Quarterback Club, the Champaign Country Club and the Sheriff's Merit Commission.

HARRY CLEM

A Champaign County judge for 37 years, Clem retired in 2016 but not because he wanted to. Health problems forced the dedicated jurist to leave the bench, where he had developed a reputation as an expert in family law.

Clem, 70, of Savoy, handled virtually every judicial assignment, from small claims to serious felonies, in his 16 years as an associate and 21 years as a circuit judge.

He graduated from the UI College of Law and was admitted to the bar in 1972, practicing in two firms before his appointment to the bench.

A long-time member of the Champaign Lions Club and an active leader in Boy Scouts for more than 35 years, Clem is also a Civil War aficionado.

RITA GARMAN

Garman, a Supreme Court justice, is the longest-serving female judge in Illinois and has served in every judicial capacity in her native state: associate, circuit, appellate and high court judge.

The titles and her ascendency to the state's Supreme Court have not gone to the head of the affable, accessible Danville woman who, at age 73, has racked up 49 years of legal experience.

A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law, Garman began her legal career as an assistant state's attorney in Vermilion County and was in private practice for about a year before being appointed an associate judge in 1974, a post she held for 12 years.

She later served as a circuit judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes Vermilion, Clark, Coles, Cumberland and Edgar counties, for nine years; a Fourth District Appellate Court Judge in Springfield for six years; and since 2001, has been an Illinois Supreme Court justice. She served as chief justice from 2013 to 2016.

MARY PERLSTEIN

Entering the legal profession later in life than most, Perlstein took little time to make her mark in the legal world of drainage.

Perlstein, 82, of Champaign, received her law degree at age 41 from the UI College of Law in 1975. After spending six months working in the UI's agriculture department on a state grant to survey drainage districts and the law pertaining to them in Illinois, she joined the Champaign firm of Dobbins, Fraker & Tennant that would later bear her name as well. She remained there until her retirement in December 1998.

Perlstein was also active in the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and after retiring, served on the board of the Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates. She is also an active Krannert Center supporter.

DAVID THIES

Thies, 61, engages in a general legal practice in the Urbana law firm that bears his name. A transactional lawyer doing estate and business planning, Thies has also done a good deal of mediation.

A graduate of the UI College of Law, Thies was admitted to the bar in 1980 and joined his grandfather, father and two uncles at Webber & Thies. He is now a managing shareholder in the firm, which also includes his brother.

A native of Urbana, Thies lives in Champaign and when not practicing law is an accomplished jazz pianist who performs locally.

He is active in a number of community organizations, including the Champaign Rotary, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, the UI YMCA, the Urbana Chamber of Commerce and All Souls Presbyterian Church.