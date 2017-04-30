Kacich: Prussing needs 'break from this stuff'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Laurel Prussing

Questions for Tom? Ask them here

Barring a legal challenge, there's going to be new office, county executive, elected in Champaign County in November 2018.

But Laurel Prussing, soon to be the ex-mayor of Urbana, isn't interested in it.

Prussing, who with 32 years in elected office is believed to be the longest-serving Democrat in Champaign County history, would be a natural. She served four years on the county board, 16 years as county auditor, even advocated for an elected executive in the 1980s and 1990s, and is still outspoken about county issues (more about that later).

But she said last week that she doesn't want to be the county's first elected executive, a potentially powerful position with veto power over the county board. The position was approved by the county's voters at the November 2016 election.

"I just need a break from this stuff," Prussing said. "I've done mayor for 12 years and I'm not ready to plunge into something else.

"I might do something in the future but right now I've got to clean out my office which is something I'm still working on."

So the most likely candidates for county executive remain County Clerk Gordy Hulten and state Sen. Chapin Rose, Republicans who are personally close.

"I have had a lot of conversations since the April elections," said Hulten. "I am being encouraged to consider it by many friends and colleagues. Those discussions will continue and I'll make a decision sometime before petition circulation starts."

That period begins around Labor Day.

Rose said, "I'm going to wait until after this (legislative) session is over. Frankly, I have more important things to focus on now."

One issue yet to be decided — how much the position will pay — undoubtedly will influence Hulten, Rose and anyone else interested in it. By law the salary doesn't have to be set by the county board until about a year from now. And the only guidance state law gives is that it "shall be not less than 1 1/2 times the amount of the compensation to which a member of the board is entitled."

That means it's possible the salary could be a lot less than what Hulten or Rose make now.

County board Chairman C. Pius Weibel said he thinks the salary could be decided by Labor Day.

"It's logical that it be decided by around that time or maybe a little later," he said, although he acknowledged the full county board may feel otherwise.

Now, back to Prussing.

While she's getting out of government she still has plenty of opinions. She's suspicious of the way the county executive idea was presented, she thinks the new executive should be chosen in a presidential election year and she differs with Hulten on cutting election costs.

Prussing said that a Democrat hasn't been elected to a countywide position in a non-presidential election year since the 1930s.

"It was very deliberately set to be in an off-year election to benefit Republicans," she said. "They know what they're doing. That's why it was set up this way."

She believes the county executive should be chosen at an election when there's a bigger voter turnout.

"Democrats have a different view than Republicans. Democrats are always trying to increase turnout and Republicans are very good at getting their people out in low turnout elections," said Prussing.

And while Hulten had floated the idea of consolidating dozens of polling places in Champaign County to 25 or so "voting centers," Prussing thinks he should instead push to get rid of the biennial spring elections where local officials are chosen.

"I think they should be moved to the presidential election," she said. "I think consolidated elections is the way to go if you want more voters participation and if you want to reduce the costs. The counties are really struggling. I mean, this county is really struggling financially so why would you want to close polling places when you ought to be consolidating elections?

"The nursing home (tax increase question) would have passed if it was in a bigger election. You want more people participating instead of getting it down to a few who can decide something. I want to get rid of little teeny elections where there's hardly any turnout because I don't think you get an accurate reading on what the public wants, and I think more turnout is better than low turnout."

Hulten said that idea would never fly in Illinois.

"I have no idea whether I'd oppose it or support it but as long as the city of Chicago is in the state of Illinois, municipal elections are always going to be separate from the other elections," he said. "As a practical matter lobbying the Legislature to consolidate the municipal election into the other election is never going to happen."

Longest-tenured politicians

While Prussing's 32 years in office is likely the record for a Champaign County Democrat, there are at least three Republicans with a longer tenure: the late Stanley Weaver with 46 years as Urbana mayor and state legislator; Tim Johnson with 42 years as city council member, legislator, congressman and Parkland College board member; and the late E.R. Peters of St. Joseph with 35 years in the Legislature.

13th Congressional District

At least three Democrats considering a run for Congress in Illinois' 13th Congressional District will be at this afternoon's Champaign County Democrats spring luncheon.

They're all looking at unseating U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who announced last week that she's formed an exploratory committee to look at the race, will be there as well as Dr. David Gill, who is already a full-fledged candidate.

Gill, incidentally, said last week that has known Ammons "for many years, and I think she's a good person. I wish all the best for her and all the other candidates in this primary race."

But, he added: "I am in this for the long haul; I remain confident that I am the candidate most likely to defeat Rodney Davis in a general election."

Meanwhile, Dillon Clark, a 25-year-old Montgomery County Board member from Litchfield, also is expected to attend the luncheon.

Clark is chairman of Citizens Against Rauner, a campaign fund that last month reported no funds.

He described himself as pro-working class, pro-union, pro-veterans and pro-education.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sunday and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.