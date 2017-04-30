Through the years: Champaign County Pillars of the Bar

From The News-Gazette archives, here's a look at Mary Schenk's profiles of the five previous classes of Champaign County Pillars of the Bar.

INAUGURAL CLASS (2006)

Stanley Balbach

Balbach is best known locally for launching Attorneys' Title Guaranty Fund, a lawyer-owned organization that provides title insurance and other products and services to member lawyers in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

The 86-year-old Urbana man whose firm bears his name — Balbach & Fehr — graduated from the UI College of Law in 1942 and was admitted to the bar that year but served three years in the U.S. Army Air Force before returning to Champaign County to begin his law practice.

As a member of the Young Lawyers section of the American Bar Association in the 1950s, he promoted the idea of a bar-related title company in Illinois to preserve the attorney's place in the real estate market. His efforts led to the creation of Attorneys' Title Guaranty Fund, which now has offices in Champaign, Chicago, the greater Chicago area, Belleville and Madison, Wis. ATG has some 3,800 member lawyers and employs about 250 people. Balbach served on its board of directors from its inception in 1964 to 2004.

Balbach was a charter member of the Illinois Bar Foundation; he's held several leadership positions in both the state and American Bar Association; and he served on the Chamber of Commerce's transportation committee for more than 30 years.

His son, S. Byron Balbach, practices with him.

Sam Erwin

Mr. Erwin died Nov. 12, 2002, at 67. The Champaign man graduated from the UI College of Law in 1963 after serving in the Navy as an officer for three years.

He started his law career in the Chicago area with Amoco Oil Co. and Carson Pirie Scott, then returned to Champaign where he eventually opened the practice that is now known as Erwin, Martinkus and Cole Ltd.

His practice concentrated on estate planning, real estate and business matters. He was well-known for his activity in the corporate field and for helping small businesses get off the ground.

Mr. Erwin served on the Champaign City Council for six years and was president of the Community Foundation of Champaign County. He was also active in Republican politics and served as president of the Young Republicans of Champaign County. He also served as a member of the board of trustees at the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign for two terms.

French Fraker Sr.

Born in Shelbyville, the late French Fraker Sr., of Champaign was 90 when he died Feb. 7, 2005. He began his law career in 1938 after graduating from the UI and in 1940 became a member of the Champaign firm that bore the name Dobbins, Fraker, Tennant, Joy and Perlstein, when he died. Mr. Fraker practiced until his death.

Active in the local and state bar associations, he engaged in litigation, estate planning and probate law, municipal corporate and public utilities law. For 44 years, he served as the attorney for the Champaign Park District Board, where he helped write the uniform park code and provided many services for free. He also served as the attorney for Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative for 60 years.

Outside of work, he served as elder, trustee and treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, where he had been a member since 1926.

Frederick Green

Justice Fred Green, 82, of Urbana, spent most of his legal career on the bench. After service in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945, Green graduated from the UI in 1949 and was part of the Fighting Illini basketball team that helped take the school to the Final Four tournament in 1949. Green went on to the UI College of Law, graduating in 1951.

After a few years of private practice, Green was selected as a Champaign County judge in 1956 and held that title until 1964, when he became a circuit judge. He held that post until 1974, when he was elected to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield. He remained on the appeals court until his retirement in 1998.

Green, who has a son and daughter-in-law who are also attorneys, served on numerous law-related committees, most notably as chairman of the Illinois Judicial Conference Executive Committee and on the Joint Committee on Modern Day Judicial Article Amendments to the Illinois Constitution.

He was one of the founding members of the Urban League of Champaign County in the 1960s and served in leadership posts for the Varsity I Association, the Frances Nelson Health Center, the Children's Home and Aid Society and the Champaign County Mental Health Association.

Lawrence Hatch

Lawrence "Bud" Hatch, 94, of Urbana, graduated from the UI College of Law in 1937 and joined the H.I. Green law offices, where he had worked before becoming a lawyer. As an associate, he became a widely recognized authority on mineral law in the development of gas and oil fields in southern Illinois. He has long been involved in drainage law, real estate, trust and probate law.

His son, Bill Hatch, also of the firm now known as the Hatch Law Firm in Champaign, has practiced with his father for 39 years. Hatch also has two grandsons who are attorneys. Four lawyers from his firm have gone on to be state and federal judges.

Hatch's nomination said that "probably no one in the local bar has a greater recollection of the history of farmland ownership, soil types and identity of the farmers on Champaign County farms than he, usually because he represented a party in either the sale or purchase or drafted the lease. He will seldom be seen without having his plat book nearby."

Hatch is still practicing.

Stuart Mamer

Born 85 years ago in East Hardin, Mamer graduated No. 1 in his class from the UI College of Law in 1947. Admitted to the bar that year, he joined the firm of Thomas & Mulliken, the firm that now bears his name: Thomas, Mamer & Haughey in downtown Champaign.

A fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, Mamer specializes in probate, trusts, real estate and tax law and is still practicing.

He served for five years as a commissioner of the state Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. For 20 years he taught legal drafting and law office practice at the UI College of Law.

Outside the office, Mamer has been a board member of the Children's Home and Aid Society, is past president and past drive chairman for the United Fund, past president of the board of the McKinley Foundation and has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana.

Darius Phebus

At 95, Phebus is the oldest of the honorees. A resident of Champaign but a fixture among downtown Urbana lawyers, Phebus began practice in 1936 after graduating from the UI. He joined the firm of Green & Palmer, now known as Phebus & Koester in Urbana. He continued with that firm until his retirement in 1998. His son, Joe Phebus, still a member of that firm, practiced with his father for 30 years.

During his initial years, Phebus was active in civil trial practice, primarily in the defense area. Combining real estate and civil trial practice for many years, he was involved in condemnations, including representing Peoples Gas Light and Coke Co. as its lead attorney in the acquisition of the Manlove gas storage field located in northwest Champaign County. In later years, he served as general counsel to the Urbana Park District.

While in law school, he served on the UI Fire Department. And during World War II, he served as a field artillery officer in the Army in Europe.

Richard Thies

The youngest living pillar, Richard "Dick" Thies, 74, is probably best known among his peers for his service to the Illinois State Bar Association.

Thies, of Urbana, graduated from the UI College of Law in 1955 and served in the Judge Advocate General's Department of the U.S. Air Force from 1956-58. Since that time, he has been with the downtown Urbana firm that bears his name — Webber & Thies. He has two sons, David Thies and John Thies, also in that practice.

Thies' practice runs the gamut from financial planning to the creation of sole proprietorships and corporations to representing newspapers and radio stations in sales and purchases and First Amendment issues. He has negotiated labor contracts and handled employment discrimination cases.

He has practiced real estate, health care and environmental law and negotiated in China on behalf of U.S. clients wanting to do business there.

Thies served as president of the state bar association in 1986-87 and on its board of governors for 15 years, the longest term for any lawyer. He has also been secretary and treasurer of the state association as well as having served on numerous committees.

He's held several posts within the American Bar Association since joining it in 1955.

Thies is a member of the president's council of the UI Foundation and the Dean's Club of the UI College of Law. A member of the UI Alumni Association, he served four times on its trustee selection committee.

Outside work, he has been involved with the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club, the Urbana Association of Commerce, the citizens advisory board of the Urbana School Board, the Salvation Army advisory board, the Urbana Park Board, the Urban League and the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.

SECOND CLASS (2009)

George Miller

Presently of counsel to the downtown Champaign law firm where he was a partner for 10 years before being appointed to the bench in 1981, Miller is 81 years old and going strong. A 1955 graduate of Harvard Law School, Miller served in the U.S. Army. Early in his career he was an attorney for Liberty Mutual Insurance and in private practice in insurance defense in Chicago.

In 1971, he joined the downtown Champaign law firm now known as Thomas, Mamer & Haughey and was there until 1981, when he was appointed circuit judge in Champaign County. He remained on the bench until 1999, hearing mostly civil cases.

Miller was presiding over a jury trial on April 8, 1997, when a mentally disturbed man threw a lit Molotov cocktail into his courtroom, setting it afire. He received a cut to the head but no one was seriously injured in the incident, which prompted tighter security at the old courthouse and the eventual construction of a new courthouse, which opened in 2002.

Miller taught trial advocacy at the University of Illinois College of Law from 1976 to 1998 and served on the Illinois Defense Counsel, and the Society of Trial Lawyers, the Champaign County and Illinois State Bar associations. He was also a board member for the Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

J. Michael O'Byrne

O'Byrne, 83, was a founding partner in the Champaign law firm that still bears his name: Rawles, O'Byrne, Stanko, Kepley & Jefferson, P.C. After service in the U.S. Naval Air Corps, the 1949 UI College of Law graduate practiced with that same firm from 1950 until his retirement in 2008, handling taxes, estate planning, real estate, contracts, subdivision development and trial and appellate work.

A lifelong resident of Champaign, O'Byrne has a rich career of community service, including being on the boards of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce, the Champaign County United Way, the Central Illinois Community Foundation, the UI Alumni Association, the St. Thomas More High School Foundation and the UI President's Council. He's also been a United Way Pillar and a Provena Covenant hospice volunteer.

O'Byrne said his lifetime interest in sports, especially golf and tennis, have helped him survive 59 years as a Type 1 diabetic.

Charles Palmer

Another lifelong resident of Champaign, Palmer, 77, started his legal career as an assistant Champaign County state's attorney and an assistant Champaign city attorney before joining the firm now known as Flynn, Palmer & Tague in 1964.

Palmer served temporarily as state's attorney in 1962 and public defender in 1995 in Champaign County by judicial appointment. For more than 30 years he was special trial counsel for the UI, where he graduated from law school in 1957 after a two-year stint in the U.S. Army.

He was named Laureate of the Academy of Illinois Lawyers in 2004. He also was named a fellow in the American College of Trial Layers in 1979.

Besides service to the local, state and American bar associations, Palmer was chairman of the magistrate judge selection committee for the Central District of the U.S. District Court. He was also a charter member of the Parkland College Foundation, and served on the boards of the Champaign Fire and Police Commission, and the Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

John Phipps

The youngest of this class of pillars at 71, Phipps has had a general law practice in downtown Champaign since 1965, the year he graduated from the UI College of Law. Named a Laureate of the Academy of Illinois Lawyers in 2007, Phipps has been very active in the Illinois State and American Bar associations, serving on numerous committees and editing newsletters throughout his career. A member of the board of the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, Phipps has also been a key player in implementing alternative dispute resolution in Champaign County.

Phipps was on active duty in the Air Force from 1959 to 1962 and in the reserve from 1962 to 1967. He has served on the boards of the Clark Lindsey Village retirement community, the Community Day Care School, the Faith United Methodist Board, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, Champaign-Urbana Youth Hockey, the Illinois Shakespeare Festival at Illinois State University and was a Little League coach.

THIRD CLASS (2013)

Roger E. Haughey

A 1951 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, Haughey, 83, joined the Champaign firm of Thomas and Mulliken after serving two years in the Quartermaster Cops during the Korean Conflict. The firm had two partners and one associate at the time and has since grown to 15 lawyers. With a concentration in estate planning and real estate law, Haughey set up the first condominium in Champaign County and one of the largest planned unit developments in Champaign. He is a former president of the Champaign County Bar Association and served in several posts within the state bar association. In the community he has served on the city of Champaign's plan commission, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, the boards of the Garwood Home, the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, the McKinley YMCA and the Disabled Citizens Foundation. He has also been president of the Champaign Kiwanis Club and an elder and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign. He and his wife of 59 years, Fran, have three sons. Haughey has skied most of the major ski areas in the United States as well as in Canada, Austria and France.

Donald M. Tennant

The 79-year-old Champaign attorney who has spent most of his career defending medical malpractice claims graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1958. Out of law school, he joined the Champaign firm of Dobbins and Fraker, now known as Dobbins, Fraker, Tennant, Joy & Perlstein, where he had a general practice. He continues to work there. He and wife Nancy, married 58 years, had four children. Son Todd Tennant practiced with him for 17 years until his death in 1997. Tennant, who lives in Champaign, has been a member of the Illinois State Bar, the American Bar, and the Champaign County Bar associations, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Illinois Defense Counsel and a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. Aside from his law practice, he has served as president for the Champaign County Urban League, was an adjunct professor at the UI College of Law, was active in the Western Little League of Champaign and served in many capacities at the First Baptist Church of Champaign. He plays Santa for neighbors and grandchildren.

Harold L. Jensen

Jensen, 77, of Urbana, received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1963 and that same year joined the Champaign firm of Hatch, Corazza, Baker & Jensen, a firm with a track record of lawyers-turned-judges. Jensen had a general law practice until 1975, when he was elected circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit. He presided over mostly felony cases for many of his 21 years on the bench in Urbana, including death penalty cases. For the last eight years before his 1996 retirement, Jensen was the presiding judge for Champaign County. He was an adjunct professor at the UI College of Law for 14 years and an eight-year member of the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board, the body that hears complaints about and disciplines judges. In the community, Jensen served on the Urbana school board, and since his retirement has been president of the Urbana Library Foundation and with his wife of 55 years, Pat, was honorary co-chair of the citizens committee that restored the Champaign County Courthouse clock and bell tower. The couple have four children.

George G. Bryan

The Urbana attorney graduated in 1964 from Indiana University Law School in Bloomington and a year later received a masters of law in taxation from New York University School of Law. Bryan, 71, was hired by the Urbana firm of Phillips, Phebus & Tummelson in 1965 and remained there until 1993. That year, he and other lawyers from that firm formed Tummelson, Bryan & Knox, where he continues practicing law full time. Bryan practices general civil litigation and workers' compensation. He also concentrates in probate, trust, estate planning and real estate transactions. He's argued before several appellate justices, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Illinois Supreme Court. His many professional memberships include the Illinois and Indiana State Bar associations, the American and Champaign County Bar associations, the Illinois Workers' Compensation Lawyers Association, and the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel. In the community, he has served on the boards of the Urbana Association of Commerce and Industry, Illini Industries Development Corporation, and the Champaign County Credit Bureau. He has been an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, an announcer and commentator on legal matters for the Illinois Radio Reading Service, former president of the Champaign County Young Republicans and a longtime precinct committeeman. He and his wife Judy, married 42 years, have four children. They live in Champaign.

FOURTH CLASS (2013)

Tom Harrington

Tom Harrington, 81, who died in August, was a lawyer for 57 years, working almost all those years in a Champaign firm founded by his father.

Raised in Champaign, Mr. Harrington graduated from the UI College of Law in 1955. After a stint as Champaign County public defender from 1957 to 1959, he returned to the family firm. Over his years there, he worked with his brother Kenny, and later his son, Dan, and grandsons Patrick and Andrew, to create a four-generation succession in the Champaign office now known as Harrington and Tock.

A onetime high school and college athlete who also became a successful businessman, Mr. Harrington was involved in a variety of major local commercial and charitable endeavors.

He served on the board of the Carle Foundation, was the lead fundraiser in the effort to build the High School of St. Thomas More and was honored with the Honorary Varsity "I" Man for his support of UI athletics.

He was a founding partner of Premium Brands Distributors, but his greatest local impact may have been as a developer of residential subdivisions in south and southwest Champaign.

Mr. Harrington was named a Knight of St. Gregory by the Vatican for his work with the High School of St. Thomas More and other charitable endeavors.

He was married for 58 years to his wife, Andrea. They had four sons and 14 grandchildren.

Lott Thomas

Lott Thomas, 78, of Champaign, has practiced with the downtown Champaign firm that bears his name — Thomas, Mamer & Haughey — for 51 years.

A Champaign native, Thomas served in the Air Force after graduating from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. He graduated from the UI College of Law in 1962 and worked with his father, James G. Thomas, for the first 25 years of his career. For the past 15 years, he has practiced with his daughter, Melissa Thomas.

Thomas has served on the UI College of Law Board of Visitors and was chosen as a distinguished alumnus in 2006. He is past president of the Champaign County Bar Association and has been chair of several Illinois State Bar Association committees.

Outside of work, Thomas has served as president of the Champaign County United Way, Champaign Rotary Club, Arrowhead Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Champaign Public Library Board of Trustees, Champaign Public Library Foundation, and the Champaign County Design and Conservation Foundation.

He and his wife, SuAnn, have three children and six grandchildren.

James W. Evans

James Evans, 75, of Champaign, graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1962 and began his legal career on the public payroll.

Between 1962 and 1975, the Wheaton native served as an assistant state's attorney in Champaign County, assistant city attorney for the city of Champaign and as an instructor at the Police Training Institute and Parkland College. Since 1975, he's been the Mahomet village attorney.

In 1975, Evans formed a partnership with John T. Phipps which continued until 1982 when he formed a partnership with Kurt Froehlich.

This partnership was subsequently joined by Kenneth Beth in 1992 and Joseph Chamley in 2001 and is now known as Evans, Froehlich, Beth & Chamley. Mark Palmer is also associated with the downtown Champaign firm.

Evans has been active in both local and state bar association activities, having served on the board of governors of the Champaign County Bar Association and as president in 1969. He also served as a delegate to the ISBA Assembly between 1978 and 1982 and was a charter fellow of the Illinois Bar Foundation.

Evans specializes in representing financial institutions where he focuses on loan documentation and creditor's rights.

He has written or co-authored several books and publications on commercial lending, including some for the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, the Bank Administration Institute and the Illinois Bankers Association.

He has lectured for banking organizations in more than 24 states and regularly conducts in-house training programs for financial institutions.

Evans is married and has three children.

John Gadau

John Gadau, 70, of Champaign, has been practicing in Champaign since his admission to the bar in 1967. The UI College of Law graduate still litigates, with an emphasis on personal injury and criminal defense work.

Born in Olney, Gadau grew up in Edwards County and in Evansville, Ind.

He has tried cases in civil and criminal court in both the state and federal systems.

A co-founder of slow pitch softball locally, Gadau formed the first Champaign County Bar Association team and still plays as an outfielder and catcher. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Champaign County Colts, a Central Illinois College League team.

He has served 13 years as a member of the board of the Champaign County Bar Association and eight years as its president.

He and his wife, Sherrie, have two children and four grandchildren.

Carl Webber

Carl Webber, 68, of Champaign, grew up in Urbana and after graduating from Northwestern University, served in the Navy before going to law school at the UI.

In 1971, he joined the family law firm of Webber & Thies in Urbana as a clerk and started practicing law there in 1973. He remains there as shareholder and president. His practice emphasizes senior housing, commercial transactions and international conflicts of law.

Webber served on the UI Law School Board of Visitors for 31 years, was a member of the UI Library Friends, and was an adjunct professor in the UI School of Business. He is active with the Law School's LLM Global Fellows Program.

He was also president of the Champaign County Bar Association, has been a member of several bar-related organizations, and has served in several positions with the Illinois State Bar Association.

Outside of the legal profession, he was chair of the Urbana Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Urbana Promotion Committee, two area Boy Scout Councils and Urbana's Art in the Park. He has also served on the boards of several civic organizations including the Developmental Services Center.

Between him and his wife, Betty, they have five children and four granddaughters.

This is the fourth class of pillars to be inducted. The previous class inducted, in 2011, included Roger Haughey, Donald Tennant, Harold Jensen and George Bryan.

FIFTH CLASS (2015)

J. Steven "Steve" Beckett

Beckett, 66, currently serves as director of the trial advocacy program at the University of Illinois College of Law, the same school he graduated from in 1973.

Since 1987, he's taught a variety of courses including skills training in trial advocacy, evidence, white collar crime, and law and the movies.

A native of Urbana, Beckett has been licensed since 1973 and is currently "of counsel" to the Urbana firm of Beckett & Webber, P.C., which he founded in 1988.

The well-regarded defense attorney with a focus in criminal and civil litigation and appeals has appeared in state and federal trial and appellate courts all over the Midwest and twice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was the Criminal Justice Act panel representative for the central district of Illinois from 2005 to '14 and has participated in yearly symposia on topics of interest to criminal lawyers. He is the also the reporter for the 7th Circuit Pattern Criminal Jury Instruction Committee.

Beckett has published many articles in law journals on a variety of criminal, civil and constitutional law subjects, written or edited books on deposition practice, and has made many presentations on those subjects to law students and at state and national attorney organizations. He's also the author of Illinois Criminal Law and Procedure, Statutes, Cases and Commentary, a text used in criminal justice courses in Illinois community colleges.

Beckett has received awards from the Illinois Public Defenders Association, the Champaign County American Civil Liberties Union, and the East Central Illinois Women's Attorney's Association.

In 2012, he was honored by the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation with the Urbana High School distinguished alumni award. In 2013 he received the Defender of the Innocent Award from the Illinois Innocence Project.

A Democrat now living in rural Urbana, Beckett served on the Champaign County Board from 2000 to '10. During his tenure he served as facilities committee chair during the construction of the addition to the downtown Urbana courthouse and as vice chair of the board.

He was a co-sponsor of a resolution to establish a commission to address redistricting after the 2010 U.S. Census.

Steve's wife, Barbara, is a retired elementary school teacher. They have been married 45 years and have two sons, Chad and Don, and four grandsons.

Paul Carter Hendren

Hendren, 72, received his undergraduate degree from the UI and was also commissioned as an Army ROTC lieutenant in 1964.

He attended law school at the UI, graduating in 1967. While there, he served as a member and assistant editor of the law school's review, The Law Forum. He was also a member of the Order of the Coif scholastic honorary.

He was commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, serving from 1968 to '72. He served on active duty in Virginia, Kentucky, California and the Republic of Vietnam (1969-70).

After finishing his military service in 1972, Hendren joined the Champaign Law firm of Jo C. Williamson and Harold A. Miller, which later became Williamson, Miller & Hendren. After Mr. Williamson's death in 1979, Miller and Hendren continued their practice until 1986, when Miller's son, Marc R. Miller, joined the firm. Their three-man practice continued until Harold Miller's death in 2008.

Hendren and Marc Miller continue their practices, concentrating in estate planning and administration, municipal law, real estate and business law. Hendren serves as legal counsel to several area towns and villages.

Hendren has served as president of the Champaign County Bar Association and on various state and county bar committees.

Since the 1980s, he has served on the hearing board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, a position he still holds. The ARDC administers discipline to attorneys in Illinois under the direction of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Paul and his wife, Suzanne, were married in 1965. They have two children, Matthew and Anne, and one grandson.

John G. "Greg" Townsend

Townsend, 67, of Champaign, retired from the Champaign County bench in 2004 after having spent much of his legal career as a judge.

After just four years as a licensed attorney engaged in general practice in Champaign, Townsend was appointed an associate judge in 1979 in Champaign County.

He was elected a circuit judge in 1990. His last seven years on the bench he served as the county's presiding judge, taking care of administrative matters while hearing cases.

Townsend taught fellow judges criminal and civil trial practice for many years as well as trial advocacy to law students at his alma mater, the University of Illinois.

As a member of the Illinois Judges Association, Townsend served as co-chairman of a summit of judges and lawyers seeking solutions to incivility and the erosion of professionalism among members of the bench and bar.

As he worked in the legal arena, Townsend was also on both active and reserve duty in the U.S. Army for more than 33 years.

He spent four years in active duty from 1966 to '70 in the U.S. Army and 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve after that, retiring in 2000 at the rank of brigadier general. In 2008, he was inducted into the Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame at Fort Sill, Okla.

After his 2004 retirement from the bench, Townsend worked as a civilian official for both the Department of State and the Department of Defense in the Mideast, drawing on his years of military experience in the special operations and intelligence areas.

In 2007, he was among those recognized by the federal inspectors general community for Southwest Asia service. He has also received the Department of Defense Global War on Terrorism Civilian Service medal.

Townsend received his undergraduate degree from the College of Emporia, in Emporia, Kan.

He and his wife, Susan, have worked in support of overseas missionaries of their church.

They have two children, Katie and John.

Ward F. McDonald

McDonald, 73, of Mahomet, has been a licensed attorney for 46 years and is currently with the Champaign law firm of Meyer Capel, where he concentrates in real estate acquisitions and finance.

McDonald received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Illinois. He attended the University of Southern California for graduate school but did not receive his master's degree.

He is a charter member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and the Illinois Bar Foundation and a life fellow of the American Bar Foundation. McDonald has been active in the Illinois State and American Bar Associations and has served as chairman of the Illinois State Bar Association's Real Estate Law Section Council.

He has taught real estate finance and law at the University of Illinois in both the business and law colleges for 25 years. The Ward F. McDonald Scholarship is awarded each spring to the outstanding real estate law student at the UI College of Law.

McDonald is director emeritus of Attorneys' Title Guaranty Fund, Inc., where he served on the board of directors for 30 years, and another 13 years as president and CEO of the company.

In the community, McDonald has been president of the Arrowhead Council for the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Mahomet-Seymour school board, and a co-founder of the Land Conservation Foundation. He also served on the board of directors for Prairie Rivers Network.

An avid hiker, biker and tennis player, McDonald and his wife, Diana, a retired English instructor from Parkland College, are most proud of their campaign to reforest 180 acres of land near Mahomet. The couple has planted 50,000 trees as part of that effort.

They have three sons, Aron, Joel and Brent, and four grandchildren.