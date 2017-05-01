An ambulance made for kids

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Arrow Ambulance's new pediatric transport vehicle that looks like a spaceship on the outside and especially equipped for kids and neonatal intensive care babies inside being unveiled. Purchased by Carle and Health Alliance employees and going live May 8. Friday April 28, 2017.

URBANA — Sick kids need a different kind of doctor than grown-ups do. Now they can also ride to the hospital in an ambulance that's been designed just for them.

Carle Arrow Ambulance's new pediatric transport vehicle — complete with its own TV, refrigerator, swivel seats and spaceship exterior — was on display for the first time Monday.

It will hit the streets May 8 on a first-come, first-served basis.

While it doesn't look like a standard ambulance, it actually is a licensed ambulance — just larger and decorated and equipped a bit differently, said John Sollars, Arrow's operations manager.

Inside, there's an incubator for pre-term infants, warming cabinets for blankets and IV fluids, a refrigerator for medications and beverages, along with the kinds of medical supplies needed by kids and infants, Sollars said. There's also a TV and DVD player to help keep kids occupied on the ride.

And instead of the standard bench in the back, there are swivel seats that move backward and forward for the staff and a parent riding along, and harnesses rather than the usual belt for added safety, he said.

The exterior has been designed to look like a space capsule traveling through space, and it includes the words, "future astronaut inside."

Some pediatric ambulances are decorated with rainbows and teddy bears, Sollars said, but those who planned for this transport didn't want that. They wanted it understood there's a sick child on board. One with a future.

"This is for acute transport," he said. "The intent is to be more kid- and family-friendly, keeping in mind there are babies and moms and families on board."

Some of these trips aren't exactly just around the block.

Carle's neonatal intensive care unit serves high risk moms and infants from areas in the central and southern areas of the state that aren't served by other NICUs, generally from as far south as Robinson and Effingham, as far west as Decatur, as far north as Kankakee and as far east as the Indiana state line, Sollars said. Sick babies and children also sometimes need to be transported to hospitals outside the area if they need care that isn't available here.

The $315,000 pediatric ambulance was funded entirely by more than 1,700 Carle and Health Alliance Medical Plans employees who donated to an internal fund-raising campaign, according to Lyn Jones, vice president of the Carle Center for Philanthropy.

This giving campaign is run each year and helps fund programs and equipment. A nurse suggested the pediatric transport vehicle as this year's giving project, Jones said.

"We have folks working for us who are always thinking of better ways to serve patients," she said.

A ride in the pediatric ambulance will cost the same as a ride in a standard ambulance, Sollars said. Before this new transport goes into operation, it will make a sweep around Carle's facilities, so the many employees who donated can see it, he said.