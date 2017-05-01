Area history, May 1, 2017

Today is Monday, May 1, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Judge J. Oscar Cunningham, the last man in Champaign County to have been a friend and associate of Abraham Lincoln, died at 11 p.m. Monday at his home at 922 W. Green St., Urbana. He was 87 years old. Judge Cunningham, who was born in Erie County, N.Y., presided over the county court for several years and his part in the history of Champaign County was large. Soon after coming to Urbana in 1853 he purchased the Urbana Union newspaper and published it until 1858. He then attended law school in Cleveland and opened a law office in Urbana in 1859. He also was a trustee of the University of Illinois and helped found the railroad now known as the Big Four.

In 1967, the W. Lewis and Co. Department Store has become a member of the national chain of Wanger Associated Stores based in Chicago. The name of the store will not change and Arthur Lewis will continue as president. The business was founded in May 1897 by the late Wolf Lewis. It has been at its present location, 113 N. Neil St., since 1902. It employs about 220 persons.

In 2002, about 75 to 85 members of the Graduate Employes' Organization Monday unanimously approved a statement in support of retiring Chief Illiniwek as a symbol of the University of Illinois.