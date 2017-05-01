Champaign man pleads guilty to DUI in fatal crash

Photo by: Champaign County sheriff's office Chad Berry

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted his drunken driving led to the death of a motorcyclist last year is set to be sentenced in July.

Chad Berry, 32, whose last known address was in the 600 block of West White Street, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated driving under the influence, admitting he was driving drunk on July 11 when his car collided with a motorcycle driven by Stephen Saad, 61, of Champaign.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said he would seek no more than five years in prison for Berry while Berry's attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, asked that his client be evaluated for drug court probation.

Judge John Kennedy set sentencing for July 24.

Berry faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison. If he is given a prison term, he must serve 85 percent of his sentence.

Laying out the facts for the judge, Ortega said the collision happened at the intersection of State and White streets about 3:35 p.m. that Monday. Berry was headed west on White Street in a Ford Escort and told Champaign police that he stopped at the stop sign for State Street then continued west.

Mr. Saad, who was driving south on his motorcycle, collided with the side of Berry's car.

Ortega said police detected the odor of alcohol coming from Berry, who later showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests.

A breath-alcohol concentration test put his level of intoxication at 0.229 percent, almost three times the limit for an Illinois motorist to be presumed intoxicated.

Ortega said in return for Berry's plea and cooperation with the preparation of a presentence investigation report, he will dismiss three other DUI-related counts.

Berry has been getting help for his drinking for several months, according to his attorney.

Members of Berry's family and Mr. Saad's family were in the courtroom for the plea.