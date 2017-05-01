Concert-goer accused of trying to take some beer to go
URBANA — A Shirley man was arrested after Sunday night's Garth Brooks concert at State Farm Center after University of Illinois police said he was caught allegedly trying to steal a cooler full of beer from a concessions area.
UI police said the total estimated value of the cooler and the beer is $1,000.
Daniel Alloysius Witte, 27, was charged Monday with theft over $300, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Witte's bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court May 24.
According to a police report, Witte and another person ran from police after trying to steal the full beer cooler from a concessions area at 11:17 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the second alleged beer thief was identified but has not yet been arrested.
